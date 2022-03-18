The success of the girls basketball program coach Lance Hudak helped build at Portage High School was evident on Wednesday night at Clarion University.
Hudak’s scrappy, eight-player unit relied on a shutdown defensive effort until the long-range shots fell at the most opportune moments during a 32-27 overtime victory against District 7 Union.
The victory put the District 6 champion Mustangs into the PIAA Class 1A semifinal round against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic at noon Saturday at Armstrong High School. Portage is among the final four teams in its classification.
Two of the stars in the quarterfinal win over Union pointed back to their memories of the Mustangs’ state semifinal appearance in 2015 and how it motivated them to get there one day.
“It feels pretty amazing. I’m excited,” Portage junior Ari Wozniak said after scoring nine of her team-high 12 points in the overtime session on Wednesday. “I remember when I was a little kid and they were playing (in 2015), I was so excited for them. Now it’s me and I’m pretty happy.”
Wozniak’s older sister, Lexi, was part of the 2014-15 Portage girls team that finished 24-5 after falling 45-42 in double overtime to defending state champion Old Forge in a state semifinal at Cumberland Valley High School.
Lexi Wozniak beat the first overtime buzzer with a 3-pointer that forced a second OT on that March night seven years ago. A Tribune-Democrat photo of Coach Hudak celebrating Wozniak’s basket with the look of pure joy on his face is a classic shot.
At the end of regulation, Portage’s Katie Nolan had hit what was described as a NBA-range 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.
“I was in elementary school and I remember those girls like it was literally yesterday,” said Portage sophomore guard Ashyln Hudak, the coach’s daughter, who made a clutch, game-tying 3-pointer against Union on Wednesday. “I just always looked up to them.
“I knew I wanted to be where they were going. I’m so happy now we’re doing that right now as a team.”
Coach Hudak took the reins of a struggling program more than two decades ago and went to work reestablishing a youth feeder program that has paid dividends. His 267 varsity wins in 21 seasons only tell part of the story.
“When I took over 21 years ago, we were struggling as a program at Portage on the varsity level,” Coach Hudak said. “We didn’t have a feeder program. Once we got that in place and it went full-circle, as the girls who started in first and second grade got to the varsity level, that’s when we turned the corner and got our first winning record.”
The winning records have continued on a consistent pace.
“That’s what you saw in the 2014-15 year,” Lance Hudak said. “Those girls who were in the program were playing in Cumberland Valley to go to Hershey. All these girls who are playing for us right now were in the program, playing elementary, and looking up to their idols. They were saying to themselves, ‘I want to be here one day.’
“It says a lot about our program. It’s not individuals here. It’s about great teammates. At Portage it’s about hanging banners.”
The next obstacle is formidable. At stake is a spot in the state championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday.
Kennedy Catholic is 24-2. The Golden Eagles rolled over Otto Eldred 77-30 to punch a ticket to the Final Four.
Senior Bellah DiNardo had 20 points on Wednesday, while junior Paris Gilmour (13), 6-foot freshman Layke Fields (11), junior Hayden Keith (11) and Monique Vincent (10) all hit double-digit scoring.
“We finally got the elite eight monkey off our back,” coach Justin Magestro told The Herald in Sharon. “What a great win for these girls. They’ve worked so hard for the last year. I’m just elated that we’re going to the final four.”
Kennedy Catholic’s girls program will make its first state semifinal appearance since 2005.
“They’re very good. They’re big. But we feel confident,” Lance Hudak said of his team’s underdog role. “We’ve watched film. We believe as long as we play our game and do what we do well, we can play with this team.”
Hudak said his players will approach the game with a common goal.
With a roster reduced to eight healthy players after season-ending knee injuries to senior Lauren Shaffer, junior Maddy Hudak and sophomore Jenna Burkett, Portage has had different players step up on a regular basis.
Wozniak and Madyln Hudak had big moments on Wednesday. Maryn Swank was a hero in a second-round win over Berlin Brothersvalley. Alex Chobany provided a spark in a first-round PIAA game against West Greene. Brooke Bednarski was huge in the District 6 title contest against Williamsburg. The list goes on.
“We’re playing Saturday to go to Hershey. If it’s Kennedy Catholic or whoever, we are driving up to Kittanning believing we are going to win,” Lance Hudak said. “If you don’t have that mindset, don’t even go.
“We’re playing with house money right now. We’re going up to Armstrong and we’re going to play Lady Mustang basketball to our best ability.”
