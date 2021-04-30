Dylan Heid threw 73 pitches during yet another gem on the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point mound on Friday afternoon.
Only 13 of those pitches were balls.
Sixty, strikes.
Despite that impressive ratio, Heid and Pitt- Johns- town coach Todd Williams each believed the senior right-hander didn’t have his best stuff in the opener of a doubleheader against visiting Gannon University.
That’s what makes both Heid’s immediate and long-term future so intriguing.
“Dylan has been magnificent all year,” Williams said after Heid threw a 1-0 shutout to win for the seventh time in eight decisions this season. “He’s been in double-digit strikeouts every game. The only game he lost, we lost 2-0. He’s just been phenomenal. He deserves everything he’s getting.
“He’s getting a lot of notice. There have been scouts checking him out all year,” Williams added. “He’s already been invited to a couple pre-draft workouts. I think he has a good shot (of being drafted).”
Heid said he received some more positive news on Friday that reinforced the Malvern, Chester County, native’s status as a prospect.
“I got an invite today for the MLB Draft League,” Heid said. “This is the first year they’re having it because a bunch of minor league teams got canceled and they’re using their stadiums in the Northeast.
“They’re having their own draft league instead of going to collegiate leagues and watching games.”
According to MLB.com, the MLB Draft League will consist of six teams. Each team will play 68 games during the inaugural season, which is set to begin on May 24 and break for the July 11-13 Major League Baseball Draft, before resuming play.
“Hopefully I can get drafted this year,” Heid said. “That’s the goal.”
Heid consistently throws his fastball in the low 90s, Williams said.
This season he has four shutouts, six complete games and a 0.84 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 10 walks in 531/3 innings. He’s a big reason the Mountain Cats are 16-14 overall, with a 12-10 mark in the PSAC Western Division postseason chase.
In the past two seasons, including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 spring, Heid has 135 strikeouts in 782/3 innings. His career strikeout total is 280 in 1742/3 frames.
His career record at UPJ is 16-12, but minus a six-loss freshman season, he is 15-6 the past three springs.
“Usually I’m a big fastball guy and I just throw fastballs,” Heid said after Friday’s games. “I had a little soreness around my elbow so getting that last push on the fingers was more stressful so I wasn’t trying to do that as much today. I relied more on my off-speed, my cutter. The changeup was there.”
Heid will continue to make his pitches. That bodes well for the Mountain Cats and their ace’s prospects this spring.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
