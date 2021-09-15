Penn Cambria has displayed balance and versatility on offense en route to a 3-0 start to the high school football season.
Panthers coach Nick Felus' team has rushed for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns on 115 carries, while junior quarterback Garrett Harrold has completed 33 of 57 passes for 491 yards, three TDs and one interception.
Most importantly, the Panthers have outscored Westmont Hilltop (27-14), Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (27-14) and Bishop McCort Catholic (42-14) by a combined 96-42 count.
“Our kids are playing with a lot of passion,” said Felus, whose Panthers visit 0-2 Somerset on Friday. “Our kids are playing fast.
“We don’t look at balance as 50 runs and 50 passes,” he added. “We look at balance as being able to get the ball to our playmakers and spreading the ball around.”
In his third year as the starting quarterback, Harrold has been superb at spreading the ball around and making his own plays both on the ground and through the air.
In addition to nearly 500 passing yards, Harrold has rushed 47 times for 423 yards and four touchdowns.
“Garrett is a special player,” Felus said. “He makes everything go. He’s the straw that stirs the drink. Garrett has made great decisions and gets the ball where it needs to go.
“He’s playing at an extremely high level right now. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and our kids are feeding off of that.”
In last week’s win over visiting Bishop McCort, Zach Grove ran for four TDs and Harrold passed for two.
This season, receivers Cole Eberhart (7-119), Grove (7-119) and Zach Broad (10-116) have combined for 24 receptions and 364 receiving yards. Grove rushed for 234 yards and five scores in three weeks.
“The offense isn’t designed for one guy to get all the touches,” Felus said. “It’s designed for us to spread it around. It’s a credit to those guys. It’s a team game. One game, they might get a bunch of touches. One game, they might get one or two.”
The Panthers are atop the LHAC with other unbeaten squads Bedford, Central and Richland. The Bisons will host the Rams this week.
Penn Cambria’s success coming off a 3-7 season hasn’t surprised the team’s coach.
“It started in the offseason,” Felus said. “Our kids, especially the kids up front, were dedicated in the weight room. The goal coming into the season is we wanted to be able to run the ball consistently.
“Our skill guys have really dug into the playbook and have an understanding of the offense,” Felus said.
And, what about Harrold’s ability to improve each season?
“It’s his work ethic – in the offseason, the time he put in the weight room and the film study,” Felus said. “He was getting up at 6 in the morning. He was lifting. He was throwing.
“He is very determined. He’s grown into a leadership role for us. He’s completely taken control of the offense. He has a lot more confidence in his ability and the offense.
“As a play-caller, it makes it easier for me when your quarterback has a lot of confidence.”
Back on the field: As of Wednesday evening, Conemaugh Valley’s homecoming game against Northern Cambria was still set to be played, according to Blue Jays Athletic Director Paula McCleester.
The Blue Jays’ Week 3 game at North Star was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Conemaugh Valley. North Star eventually played and lost to visiting Windber.
“A lot of players are back to school, so as of today, it is looking good for Saturday,” McCleester said on Wednesday.
Since 2019, Conemaugh Valley has had three COVID-19 cancellations, four forfeits due to a lack of players and an untimely bye week prior to last year’s district playoff contest against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
With a thin roster in 2019, Conemaugh Valley went 0-10. Four of those losses were forfeits due to a lack of healthy players available to compete. During the COVID-19-delayed 2020 season, Conemaugh Valley’s game against Keystone was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at that school and the regular-season finale at Windber was canceled due to a pandemic-related situation at Valley.
The team bus was in the parking lot at Windber Stadium when word of a positive test at the school reached the team and resulted in the game being called off.
“Last year, we played six games,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said of a 4-2 mark in the first year of a co-op with Ferndale Area. “The year before that, because of low numbers, we had six games.
“The kids played 12 games in those two years – basically one season in two years.”
Kent and the Blue Jays are hoping to be on the field more frequently this season.
Offensive leaders: Forest Hills’ Damon Crawley is the area’s top rusher with 619 yards on 53 carries.
Windber’s Johnny Shuster (451) and Harrold (423) aren’t far off the pace. In only two games, Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent has 283 rushing yards, a 141.5 average per contest.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh has 19 receptions for 289 yards, and Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Byer has 13 catches for 274 yards.
Richland’s Kellan Stahl has thrown for 618 yards, with Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley passing for 530 yards in only two games. The Indians’ contest against Windber last week was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Township.
Indians coach Tony Penna Jr. said earlier this week that his team’s Week 4 game at Berlin still is on the schedule.
Shuster has an area-best 56 points, with Penn Cambria’s Grove and Richland’s Grayden Lewis each scoring 42 points.
