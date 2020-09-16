Garrett Harrold established himself as a very good quarterback as a first-year starter last fall.
One game into the COVID-19 delayed 2020 season, the Penn Cambria sophomore displayed the potential to take another important step for the Panthers.
Harrold topped the area with 254 passing yards, completing 17 of 24 passes in a 23-7 victory over Bishop McCort Catholic at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Friday.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback passed for one touchdown with no interceptions. He carried 12 times for 61 yards and a pair of scores.
“First of all he’s an extremely hard worker. He comes prepared every day and wants to get better every day,” Penn Cambria second-year coach Nick Felus said on Wednesday. “We focus our drills on working on his mechanics. More importantly, he knows the offense.
“It being Year 2, things slow down a little for you. As a quarterback you have a lot of pre-snap reads, a lot of things going on. To get us into the right situations, you have to prepare. He prepares every day in practice.”
Last season, Harrold completed 130 of 226 passes for 1,676 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while fronting Felus’ multiple spread offense.
He also carried 80 times for 285 rushing yards as the Panthers averaged 21.1 points a game in 2019.
“He has great feet,” Felus said. “To run this type of offense you have to be able to throw the ball quickly and get out of the pocket and make plays. He really improved his footwork in the offseason. Being a baseball player helps him with that quick release and getting the ball out to our playmakers. He can make all the throws we need him to make.”
The Panthers took the lead in the second quarter against Bishop McCort and Penn Cambria’s defense made the margin stand up. Next on the schedule is visiting visiting Somerset on Friday. The Golden Eagles lost 7-6 at Westmont Hilltop on Saturday.
“We came ready to go to work on Monday. We have a 1-0 mentality,” Felus said. “We watched the film. We made corrections. We moved on. We prepared for Somerset starting on Monday.
“We have a long way to go still,” the coach added. “We’re going to build off some of the positive things we see. The big thing we see is we’re playing team football. We’re playing together. Our kids are playing with emotion and passion. They’re starting to understand what we need them to do to be successful week-in and week-out.”
On the run: Central Cambria junior running back Hobbs Dill had an area-best 203 rushing yards in Friday’s 49-22 win over visiting Forest Hills.
Dill averaged 10.7 yards on 19 carries and scored on TD runs of 39, 52, 54 and 3 yards. The Red Devils snapped an eight-game losing streak dating to last season and debuted Central Cambria’s renovated, artificial turf field.
Cambria Heights junior fullback Ryan Haluska carried a workmanlike 30 times for 199 yards in the Highlanders’ 41-6 win over visiting Greater Johnstown. He had touchdowns of 4, 7, 7 and 9 yards as Heights also showed off a new artificial turf field.
Windber sophomore John Shuster ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-7 win over rival Conemaugh Township at Windber Stadium on Saturday. Shuster and Haluska are tied for the area lead with 26 points, and Dill has 24 points.
Best foot forward: Berlin Brothersvalley senior Brady Glessner had an area-high eight kicking points, making all of his extra-points in the Mountaineers’ 56-0 win over visiting Shade.
Central Cambria junior Adam McGlynn was perfect on seven extra-point attempts.
Greater Johnstown senior Symeon Kobal had three punts for 141 yards, an area-best average of 47 yards a punt. Westmont Hilltop senior kicker/punter David Assad had two punts for 82 yards, an average of 41 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.