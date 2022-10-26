Doug Paul’s first experience in the Appalachian Bowl came 35 years ago, when he was a sophomore special-teams player for Berlin Brothersvalley in a game against United at Point Stadium.
The 21st-year Berlin Brothersvalley coach also led the Mountaineers to the 2017 Appalachian Bowl against Ligonier Valley, a year after the marquee game was rebooted to pair WestPAC and Heritage opponents.
On Saturday night, Paul hopes Berlin Brothersvalley’s third trip to the Appalachian Bowl will produce a win – an outcome that eluded the Mountaineers those first two times.
“It’s almost come full circle for me, playing in 1987, the opportunity to coach in it in 2017 in the monsoon bowl with Ligonier, and the 2020 team we had was a very good team, but we didn’t have the Appalachian Bowl that year (due to COVID-19),” Paul said during Wednesday afternoon’s Appalachian Bowl luncheon at the Richland Fire Hall on Scalp Avenue.
“For the foreseeable future, this is the last one,” Paul said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the season to win the conference. It’s exciting.”
WestPAC champion Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) will meet Heritage Conference winner Penns Manor (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Windber Stadium.
“We all know what kind of team Berlin has, year in and year out, and we’re honored to play them in this game,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said during the luncheon. “We watched them on film. These guys are good. We’re very impressed.
“Not only do they have a great offense, but also a great defense. Giving up only 27 points all season is unbelievable.”
Defenses and shutouts
Berlin Brothersvalley shut out its first seven opponents and has a cumulative 410-27 scoring advantage through nine weeks. Penns Manor’s potent offense, which has 2,936 rushing yards and 37 rushing TDs among its 348 points scored, will provide the latest test.
Paul said Comets senior Max Hill will be the best quarterback the Mountaineers have faced to date. Hill has rushed for 1,310 yards and 24 TDs and passed for 485 yards and eight TDs.
“Coach Packer has done a great job of getting the playmakers the ball,” Paul said. “No. 22 (senior running back Justin Marshall), No. 24 (senior running back Ashton Courvina) and No. 7 (junior tight end Carter Smith) are good ball players.
“Their line – Wing-T football is all about blocking and angles.”
On Nov. 13, 1987, United defeated Berlin Brothersvalley 20-8 in an Appalachian Bowl matchup of 10-0 teams at Point Stadium in Johnstown.
Perhaps an incredible coincidence, that 1987 Mountaineers team coached by Rich Renzi entered the game with seven shutouts and had allowed only 27 points – the same total the Mountaineers have given up this year while recording seven straight shutouts.
The ’87 Mountaineers had only one truly close game leading up to bowl week, a 5-0 victory over Conemaugh Valley in Week 6.
“Back then, we ran Power I, three back, double tight end. I was a flanker,” Paul said.
“I was on special teams (in the Appalachian Bowl). That was my sophomore year.”
End of a tradition?
United also entered the 1987 Appalachian Bowl with seven shutouts under coach Frank Krevetski. The Lions had allowed only 19 points through 10 weeks.
The Lions’ defense once again was superb against Berlin, allowing the Mountaineers a net 15 yards on 21 carries as United won 20-8.
United benefited from two long touchdowns – Tony Hatok’s 83-yard punt return helped by Frank Romano’s block, and Mike Robinson’s 87-yard run from scrimmage.
“We played at the Point,” Paul said. “It actually rained that game, too. I remember the one end zone was down at the baseball field, and it was a muddy mess.”
WestPAC football no longer will exist starting in 2023, with its members moving to either the Heritage or Inter-County conferences.
Unless another way to continue the Appalachian Bowl materializes, this might be the end of the tradition, but not the memories.
