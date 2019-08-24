Some refer to it as Week Zero. Others settle for Week 1.
Either way, the opening weekend of the high school football season provided some special moments on and off the field. The same could be said of one NCAA Division I Football Championship Series game involving an area player.
Let’s start with Youngstown State University’s 45-22 victory over Samford in the FCS Kickoff game on Saturday afternoon in Montgomery, Alabama.
Greater Johnstown High School graduate Bryce Gibson is a junior defensive back for Youngstown State. An impact player in the Penguins’ secondary since his freshman season, when he started 11 games, Gibson had a solid day against Samford.
The Bulldogs appeared to do their best to avoid matchups with Gibson throughout the game. The former Trojan made three tackles, broke up a pass and was involved in one tackle for loss of yardage.
Gibson was among four returning defensive starters from Youngstown State’s 4-7 team in 2018 and the leading returning tackler, with 42 last season for coach Bo Pelini’s team.
• Gold Rush: Bishop McCort Catholic produced a first-class event to honor the Crimson Crushers’ 2009 team that finished as the state runner-up.
At halftime of Richland’s 28-14 victory over Bishop McCort at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Crushers had a solid showing of players from the 2009 team on the field, including statistical and more importantly inspirational leader of the ‘09 squad Josh Seidel.
Former head coach Ken Salem participated in the event honoring his 14-1 team that lost 15-3 to WPIAL power Clairton at Hersheypark Stadium.
Steve Smear, Class of 1966, served as honorary captain.
Smear was an All-American who was part of 30 victories and three bowl appearances at Penn State University.
Now a Baltimore resident, Smear played for Montreal, Saskatchewan and Toronto in the Canadian Football League and is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame and Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Western Chapter.
Former NFL player and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer Artrell Hawkins was on the field interacting with youth players before the game and was a color commentator on the Bishop McCort radio broadcast.
In a sidenote, former Forest Hills coach Don Bailey, who retired after 45 seasons and 375 wins, attended the game with his wife, Diane. The Baileys watched their son Brandon coach Richland and grandson Koby Bailey play tight end/linebacker for the Rams.
The only blemish on the night was the absence of a functioning scoreboard to record down and distance, score and time. The big board at the Point didn’t work despite repeated attempts to address the problem prior to and during the game.
• Simon says: It’s great to see former area stars return to their hometown to provide inspiration and motivation to their old schools.
In addition to Smear and Hawkins participating in the Gold Rush game, CFL legend Geroy Simon was on hand during the week to speak to the Greater Johnstown team as it prepared for the opener against Central Cambria.
A Canadian Football Hall of Famer who played 15 seasons and became the league’s all-time leading receiver, Simon is a former Trojans multi-sport star.
The school’s Twitter feed included a photo of Simon talking to the team after a mid-week practice.
The Trojans lost 54-7 at Central Cambria on Friday night.
• Nice ring to it: Central Cambria is celebrating 100 years of Red Devils football this season.
As part of Friday’s game against Greater Johnstown, the Central Cambria 2018 PIAA champion girls cross country team members received their championship rings.
The girls and coach Randy Wilson received a standing ovation.
