Since arriving in Ireland four months ago, Forest Hills High School graduate Courtney Cecere has learned how to cook. Homemade chicken noodle soup is among her mainstay recipes.
She’s not a licensed driver overseas, so Cecere has become an avid bicyclist who navigates the streets of Galway, a harbor city on Ireland’s West Coast.
The Seton Hill University graduate is a Victory Scholar working toward a master’s degree in digital marketing at The National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG).
And, of course, Cecere has become accustomed to playing – and starring – in a physical brand of basketball.
“It was awesome. When I first landed here, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, can I actually do this?,' " said Cecere, a three-time District 6 champion player at Forest Hills and three-year performer at Seton Hill University. "When I first went to Seton Hill, the whole first semester was very difficult for me, and I was very homesick. I was only an hour and 20 minutes away, then.
“Lucky for me, I had last summer to mentally prepare. ‘OK, I’m going to be away by myself. I need to start making sure I’m OK with that,' ” Cecere said during a video interview earlier this week.
'Golden ball'
She has done OK, both on and off the court.
Cecere, who will turn 23 next month, brought a championship mentality with her to Ireland.
Her NUIG Mystics team captured the Women’s Division One National Cup with a 68-35 victory over Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday. Cecere was named Most Valuable Player after collecting 15 points and 12 rebounds.
“She was great,” Mystics coach Paul O’Brien said after the MVP performance. “She made some big shots in the second and third quarter to push the lead out.”
As MVP of the championship game, Cecere received a trophy topped with a large golden basketball.
“I knew they had given a golden ball out, which was really cool. I was never really pining for it because I really just wanted to win this game,” said Cecere, an all-state basketball player who earned 11 letters in three sports at Forest Hills. “The last time the Mystics were in it, it was probably 20 years ago. I really wanted to come home with a medal, a good old piece of hardware.”
Transfer portal
The MVP recognition also created a challenge Cecere must deal with when she returns home this summer.
“When they announced my name, it was really cool," she said. "My whole team was excited for me.
“I’m really grateful for that. I’ve got this really cool golden ball to come home with me. I’m not sure it will fit into my suitcase.”
Before she became a champion on the Emerald Isle, Cecere had to overcome adversity in Pennsylvania.
She made an immediate impact at Seton Hill University, a NCAA Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Cecere played in 41 games. Injuries limited her to 11 appearances as a junior and wiped out her senior season.
After her college graduation with a degree in business administration, Cecere still had a year of basketball eligibility remaining. She explored her options and nearly ended up at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a Division II program.
“I had put myself in the transfer portal after being at Seton Hill for four years,” Cecere said. “I loved it. Honestly, I would have gone back to Seton Hill for my fifth year. They didn’t have what I wanted to pursue for a master’s degree."
'Victory Scholars'
When Nebraska-Kearney possibility didn’t materialize, another opportunity arose.
“I had an old teammate who did this program over here (in Ireland) called 'Sports Changes Life,' ” Cecere said. “They offer opportunities for U.S. basketball players. We’re called Victory Scholars. Each year, they offer full scholarship opportunities for you to come and play. Technically, it would be professional.”
She applied to the program approximately a year ago, was accepted and arrived in Ireland in September.
“Having to learn how to cook was a big adjustment,” said Cecere, the daughter of Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere and Portage Junior/Senior High School Principal Ralph Cecere. “I love my mother. She’s the greatest cook ever. I had to learn a lot over here very quickly because frozen pizzas and quesadillas got old very quickly.”
Most American teenagers and young adults are accustomed to driving to school, a store or a restaurant. That’s not necessarily the case for an American in Ireland.
“Learning that I cannot just hop in a car and go places was another adjustment,” Cecere said, noting she would have had to spend approximately $800 U.S. and take weeks of courses to earn driving privileges.
Plus, she wouldn’t have a car.
“It’s very common for people to ride bikes over here and walk,” Cecere said. “I can’t drive over here, so I’ve invested in a bike and I’ve learned I love to go bike riding.”
'Pretty intense' game
Cecere also had to adapt to a new brand of basketball.
“Some of the rules are a little different. They’re very sportsmanlike here,” Cecere said. “In America, when somebody shoots the ball, you can yell, ‘Shot,’ in their face. I’ve had a couple warnings for doing that.
“The physicality over here is pretty intense,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. I got thrown around a lot when I was back at Seton Hill, but this is really different. It’s kind of free ball. Not the most structured, but it’s great. Our team plays really well like that.”
Her play and enthusiastic approach to the game has made Cecere popular among her teammates, who still have an opportunity to contend for two more championships over the next two months.
“It’s been pretty incredible. I’ve fit right in,” she said. “The girls have welcomed me with open arms. We have another American on the team, Sarah Messler, who was last year’s Victory Scholar, which is really nice.”
The entire experience of receiving an education and playing basketball overseas has made what she believes will be a lifelong impression. Cecere hopes her story will inspire others – whether they’re playing at the youth, high school or college levels.
“My advice to younger basketball players is, don’t give up on your hopes and dreams,” Cecere said. “I never thought I would be in this position today. Take the chances that you can. I really bet on Seton Hill. They were my go-to and I would not be where I am today without going to a Division II school. It’s OK to go to a Division II school.”
