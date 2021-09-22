Forest Hills senior running back Damon Crawley has a knack for finding holes and outracing defenders.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder also is capable of running through opponents.
Occasionally, Rangers coach Justin Myers even calls upon Crawley to throw passes, as he did in completing 4 of 10 attempts in a one-point loss at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Saturday night.
Crawley can do a bit of everything, a trait the Rangers will need if they hope to reverse fortunes in a somewhat deceiving 1-3 season.
“Damon is a special runner,” Myers said of the area’s leading rusher. “He’s able to see holes and hit them hard. He’s a power back, but he also has elusive speed. When he hits a seam, he can go the distance.
“We have a big front five that’s able to create the holes for him,” Myers said.
“He’d be the first to say that without them he wouldn’t have the success he’s having now.”
Crawley’s 812 rushing yards on 69 carries not only ranks first in the area, as of Wednesday afternoon that total topped all Pennsylvania runners and was 56th in the nation, according to statistics on MaxPreps.com.
“Last year, he ran for 1,000 yards in eight games,” Myers said of Crawley’s 1,019-yard total in his junior season.
“He had a great year running the ball. This year, he’s matured a lot more and he’s taken more of a leadership role. We even have him play quarterback sometimes.”
Crawley is averaging 203 yards a game and 11.8 yards a carry heading into Forest Hills’ Week 5 contest at 2-2 Chestnut Ridge.
The Rangers are coming off a tough 17-16 loss to the Marauders at Mansion Park, a game Forest Hills led until Bishop Guilfoyle scored a touchdown and kicked the game-winning extra point with 1:14 left.
Two weeks ago, Forest Hills fell 28-22 to Central Cambria in a high-scoring contest. Prior to that, the Rangers suffered a one-sided setback at undefeated Central and had a 41-18 victory in the season opener against Bishop McCort Catholic.
“The Laurel Highlands is obviously a tough conference,” Myers said. “Week in and week out, you’re facing good teams. The Central Cambria game, we had almost 500 yards of offense to their 250 yards and we lost. We didn’t capitalize on opportunities.
“Bishop Guilfoyle, we were up two scores at halftime. Not being able to score in the second half hurt us. That’s a credit to BG.
“Our kids battled. They played hard. I think the tide will turn soon.”
Myers said balance on offense will be pivotal, as opponents have focused on stopping Crawley and the run. Still, Crawley has had 148 or more yards each week, including 240 against Bishop McCort, 231 against Central Cambria and 193 last week against Bishop Guilfoyle.
“We’re obviously hoping to continue with our running game this week, but we’re going to have to be able to throw the ball,” Myers said. “Teams are stacking the box on us now.
“We’re playing a tough opponent in Chestnut Ridge with weapons like Matt Whysong and Trevor Weyandt.”
Above average: Crawley isn’t the only area runner posting impressive game and per carry averages.
Windber’s John Shuster has 566 rushing yards on only 42 carries, an average of 13.5 per run and 141.5 a game.
Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold has 589 rushing yards on 58 runs, an average of 10.2 per attempt and 147.3 a game. Harrold ranks second in the area in rushing yards and is third in passing yards with 723 (45 of 76).
With a heavy workload in only three games played due to a COVID-19 cancellation, Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent has 552 yards on 83 carries. He rushes for 6.7 a carry and 184 yards a game.
Point made: Windber’s Shuster has an area-high 12 touchdowns and 74 points through four weeks. With seven touchdowns, Crawley has 50 points, while Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh, Westmont Hilltop’s Brayden Dean, Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove and Cambria Heights’ Ryan Haluska each have eight TDs and 48 points.
Perfect starts: Through four weeks, seven area teams remain undefeated. Those are Bedford (4-0) and Penn Cambria in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference (as well as Central at 4-0); Berlin Brothersvalley (4-0), Portage (4-0) and Windber (4-0) in the WestPAC; Cambria Heights (4-0) in the Heritage (as well as River Valley at 3-0); and Ligonier Valley (4-0) in the WPIAL.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
