JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Throughout his 12 seasons managing the former Delweld baseball franchise, Chris DelSignore spent many August nights either in the third-base coach's box or the dugout at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Among the most successful local managers in AAABA Tournament history, DelSignore led his teams to 348 wins and three national runner-up finishes.
This spring, the scenery has changed for the AAABA Hall of Famer. After nearly a decade away from the game he loves, DelSignore has settled into the third-base coach's box at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School's field.
“I walked away from baseball to focus on raising my two kids,” said DelSignore, a first-year high school head coach who had left the local AAABA League after the 2014 season.
“We have two boys," he said of he and his wife, Jenn. "They love baseball. They’re 9 and 7. My biggest regret after walking away from the AAABA is that my kids never had a chance to grow up in a dugout.”
DelSignore took over the Hilltoppers program after longtime coach Paul Knupp Jr., another former AAABA League manager, completed his 26th season in 2022.
A Westmont Hilltop graduate who played NCAA Division I baseball at the University of Pittsburgh, DelSignore said he was ready to return to the game.
“It just worked out,” DelSignore said. “To have a chance to come back and coach your alma mater is a great opportunity.”
Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan said DelSignore has plenty to offer young student-athletes.
“Chris brings a great resume to our program,” Callihan said. “His success and involvement in area baseball speaks for itself. His enthusiasm and work ethic are contagious and have already started to become part of the culture of his team.”
After playing four years in the Johnstown Junior League – now called the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League – DelSignore competed at Pitt, learning the game at the Division I level.
He initially got into coaching as an assistant at Greater Johnstown High School under Johnstown-area baseball icon Dee Dee Osborne. His ties to Osborne, who coached at Johnstown for 25 seasons and put together a AAABA Hall of Fame resume, helped DelSignore emerge as a successful leader on the diamond.
His AAABA experience began when DelSignore assisted then-manager Ross Kott on the first Delweld AAABA Tournament team in 1999.
DelSignore eventually became manager of the franchise sponsored by the DelSignore family business. He took the team to five of its seven AAABA Tournament appearances, reaching the final round in 2003, 2010 and 2013.
His 23-12 record as a manager in AAABA Tournament play included a pair of 5-2 tournament runs.
Of course, in the college-age local league and AAABA Tournament, a big part of the game involves recruiting players to assemble a winning team.
That is not the case at a public high school.
“It’s a big adjustment,” DelSignore said. “I really like the fact that we’re starting something.
“You’re playing with the hand you’re dealt. The students are there at the school. You can’t just go out and get somebody. Here, it is more hands on and it is about teaching the game. The focus is on teaching.”
Helping with those lessons is Hilltoppers assistant coach Austin Urban, who played on the 2010 Delweld AAABA Tournament runner-up team.
An all-state player at Richland High School and a former Penn State player and assistant coach, Urban was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and also played pro ball in the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Another former Delweld player, Chris Hartland, joins Rich Civis as Westmont Hilltop volunteer coaches.
“It’s been a really fun experience,” DelSignore said. “The kids have been great. They’re eager to learn and they take to the coaching well. They’ve worked hard in the offseason, too.
“I’ve really been enjoying it. I missed coaching, and I’m glad to be back coaching baseball.”
