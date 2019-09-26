Is it too early for the first “You can throw out the records” quote or Tweet in advance of the city rivalry game between Greater Johnstown and Bishop McCort Catholic?
The winless Trojans will face a two-win Crimson Crushers squad in a LHAC game on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Wins might be in short supply, but chances are, this game will provide plenty of intensity.
“We’re neighbors. We’re right up the street. A lot of the kids grew up together in the neighborhoods,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Brian Basile said. “It’s the two downtown city schools going at it.
“I think it’s nostalgic. It’s a piece of history that we get to continue once a year.”
The Trojans hold an all-time 22-12-1 record in the series, which dates to 1933 but had several interruptions. Bishop McCort won 24-21 in a battle of winless teams last season, snapping Greater Johnstown’s five game-winning streak in the series.
In past years, the rivalry often had a significant impact on the conference standings either for one of the teams or both. That might not be the case this time, but if history is an indicator, the teams have the capability to produce yet another hard-fought contest.
“They are really excited. That’s the great part,” said first-year Greater Johnstown head coach Bruce Jordan, whose team is trying to halt a 16-game slide dating to the final week of the 2017 season.
“I recognize we’re 0-5 but they come to practice very spirited. They’re prepared to play an opponent whose school is located 2,000 feet from our high school. It’s a city rivalry. And, we get to play at the Point.”
Despite the winless record, Greater Johnstown played a strong first half against a very good Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic team last week. The Trojans trailed 8-6 at intermission before the Marauders collected 226 total yards and scored 22 points in the second half of a 30-6 victory.
Greater Johnstown senior quarterback Sammy Barber completed 58-yard touchdown pass to Tyjon Jones in the second quarter.
“Our defense is doing really well. They played really well against Bishop Guilfoyle,” Jordan said. “We’re excited about that. Having guys like Tyjon Jones and Sammy Barber on offense, we’re excited about.”
Barber is second in the area with 987 passing yards, and Jones has 10 receptions for 208 yards.
“Those guys have been playing together since they were at the lower levels,” Jordan said. “They have stayed together, stayed tight. Even with the coaching change, they both wanted to remain a Trojan. They’ve worked really hard to do that. You can see on the field that chemistry that they enjoy.”
Bishop McCort has its own offensive threat at quarterback in senior Will Miller, who has rushed for 392 yards and passed for 367.
Behind the bruising running of junior Brendon Bair, the Crimson Crushers built a 21-0 first-half advantage at Forest Hills and held off a late Rangers charge in a 21-15 victory last week to snap a two-game losing streak.
Bishop McCort forced five Forest Hills turnovers.
“A victory can change the outlook on everything,” Basile said. “Getting a win is big. You have stuff to build on now. Everybody has a little more kick in their step coming into the next week after a win. The jayvees won this week. It makes the practice mean a little more and makes it even more exciting.”
That’s why Basile expects to see Greater Johnstown at its best.
“We understand how hungry they are for a victory,” he said. “Playing downtown. It’s exciting.”
Basile was an assistant coach to Jerry Davitch in the late 1980s when the Trojans had success in the WPIAL. Jordan was the starting quarterback on the 1989 Greater Johnstown team that left the WPIAL for one year and played an independent schedule against teams from Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
“I’ve known a lot of their coaches since they were in high school,” Basile said. “I have a lot of respect for Johnstown’s tradition in their football. It was a great experience coaching there.”
Jordan appreciates the twists and turns of the rivalry.
“I love Coach Basile. He was my coach (as an assistant at Greater Johnstown) when I was in high school,” Jordan said.
“It’s like having a family reunion football game at Thanksgiving. You can throw out the records.
“We were 0-5 and they were 0-5 last year. They got their first win (in 2018).
“We’re 0-5. They’re 2-3. That doesn’t mean anything. We’re throwing out the records and going at each other.”
