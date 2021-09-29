Matt Grohal and his Windber Ramblers coaching staff have been juggling players throughout five mostly dominant weeks of the high school football season.
A quick glance at the numbers reveals five Windber wins against no losses.
The Ramblers have outscored opponents by a 286-49 count overall. That’s an average of 57.2 points scored a game to an average 9.8 points allowed each week.
There really is no downside to this trend if you wear blue and white or are a Ramblers fan.
Well, actually, there is a challenge.
“Not to sound conceited, but we’ve just got a lot of really good players,” said Grohal, whose Ramblers welcomed back 21 of 22 starters from a 6-2 District 5 Class 2A playoff team. “It’s nothing I’m doing.
“I’m just blessed with tremendous athletes. We have a lot of speed. The second-leading rusher on the team is a freshman who is getting second- and third-team reps.
“Our older kids are frustrated a little bit because they’re only playing a quarter-and-a-half or a half a game of football. It’s a good problem to have.”
Indeed. Many teams with sub-.500 records would embrace facing such a “problem.”
Windber has been especially effective on the ground. The Ramblers have rushed for 1,991 yards on 157 carries, an average of 398.2 yards a game and 12.7 yards a carry. The Ramblers have 28 rushing touchdowns.
A total of 14 players have gained rushing yardage.
Of course, junior John Shuster continues to excel in his third season as one of the area’s top playmakers. Shuster has 703 rushing yards on 51 carries, an average of 13.8 per run, with 13 rushing TDs – 15 TDs and 92 points overall.
Freshman Luke Hostetler (30-336) averges 11.2 yards a run, senior Dylan Tomlinson (23-313) gains 13.6 per carry, and senior Nick Dom (13-262) averages 20.2 a tote.
Senior quarterback Aiden Gray has been effective, completing 21 of 41 passes for 340 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. Senior Keith Charney has made his return to the football field an early success with 14 catches for 258 yards and four TDs as well as nearly 300 return yards.
“It’s a balancing act,” Grohal said. “We want to win with class, but our guys deserve to play. They’ve worked tirelessly for four years to play for this moment. To play 14 or 15 minutes a game is tough on those guys. You have to balance it out and take the good with the bad.”
The Ramblers face winless Meyersdale at home on Friday. The schedule then includes a stretch that most likely will decide the WestPAC crown.
Windber travels to currently undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley (5-0) in Week 7 and visits unbeaten Portage (5-0) in Week 9.
The Ramblers originally were to play North Star in Week 8, but those teams already met in Week 3 after cancellations due to COVID-19 situations led to an impromptu meeting of the Ramblers and Cougars.
Grohal said Windber still is looking for a Week 8 opponent.
“Ultimately, these guys are focused on the big prize at the end of the year,” Grohal said. “We’ve been able to stay healthy.
“We’ve been able to stay fresh. We know there is a tough stretch coming up for us.
“We’ll be battle tested.”
Passing fancy: Conemaugh Township quarterback Tanner Shirley (64 of 116) tops the area with 978 passing yards through five weeks.
Indians receiver Jackson Byer leads with 528 receiving yards and 30 receptions.
Those numbers will hold this week because Conemaugh Township has an open date.
This was the week the Indians originally were to play Bishop Carroll Catholic prior to the Huskies joining a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic in August.
Ranger rusher: Forest Hills back Damon Crawley’s monster 320-yard, five TD game in a 42-35 win at Chestnut Ridge added to his area-best rushing total.
Crawley has 1,132 rushing yards on 97 carries. He has 12 touchdowns, four conversion runs and 80 points.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.