Tales of “The Homecoming” and the usual “Slap Shot” one-liners provided plenty of talking points ahead of the College Hockey Classic on Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena.
Former Johnstown Tomahawks players Luke Lynch, Roman Kraemer and Cam Hebert returned to the arena where each of them created plenty of highlights for local fans of the North American Hockey League team.
This time, the trio represented Robert Morris University, a NCAA Division I program that faced Ontario Tech of Canada.
Once the first puck dropped, 1,250 fans and a group of Tomahawks players in attendance had an opportunity to see what the next level is about.
“It was really good to expose the city to Division I hockey,” said Colonials coach Derek Schooley after his team fell 4-2. “I think the level is harder to play against. It’s a step up. It’s physicality. You compete. If you don’t compete, you get beat.”
The college game is faster. The older players typically are bigger and stronger.
That much was evident on Saturday as Robert Morris University skated to a two-goal lead only 54 seconds into the middle period and had momentum. But Ontario Tech netted four goals in a 5-minute, 48-second span – two came 44 seconds apart and two more in a 33-second spurt in the second.
“We did a pretty good job of our start but we struggled in the middle part of the game,” said Schooley, who once played in the War Memorial against the ECHL Johnstown Chiefs as a member of the Huntington Blizzard.
“I think we relaxed and when you relax, that’s what they do. They took it to us for a good 8 minutes.
“We played with a lot of urgency in the third period, but when you take your foot off the gas, that’s what happens.”
At the outset, it seemed as if the Colonials might follow a storybook script.
Schooley started a line of Hebert at center, Lynch on the right wing and Kraemer on the left.
Moments earlier, the three former Tomahawks participated in a ceremonial puck drop by their former Johnstown billet families.
A solid rendition of “O Canada,” the Canadian national anthem, was played as a nod to Ontario Tech. Longtime Tomahawks supporter Matt Harrison sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”
“It’s a great setup they’ve got here,” said Robert Morris forward Aidan Spellacy, who scored the game’s second goal after an assist by Kraemer. “Great facilities. Great fans. I had a great time playing here.”
The weekend was about more than the game.
The Colonials visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville on Friday and took in the sites downtown. Players from the Tomahawks and Colonials visited the Johnstown Fire Department and an elementary school on Friday.
“All weekend when we were walking around we were getting, ‘Hellos,’ ‘How are you doing?’ ‘You play hockey?’ I can imagine how it is for the guys who play here,” Spellacy said. “The support was awesome.”
After the game, the Colonials signed autographs and mingled with Tomahawks players.
“It was an awesome experience for the team,” Kraemer said. “We used this as a team-building experience. I think it’s going to bring us a lot closer as a team, too.”
Kraemer looked at home while setting up Spellacy’s goal.
“We were in our own zone and they were going through a change,” Kraemer said.
“I sat at the blue line and called for it. I caught a line change. Spells (Spellacy) was coming down the middle and I heard him calling for it. I saucered it over to him and he just buried it.”
Colonials fans had a lot to cheer about early as Darcy Walsh scored 3:00 into the game.
Plus, they had an opportunity to take in the sights in the arena “where ‘Slap Shot’ was filmed.”
“Slap Shot is the first thing you think of when you walk in here,” said Al Coleman, whose son Jake plays right wing for the Colonials.
Ontario Tech had goals by Tyson McConnell at 10:49 and Jack Patterson at 11:30 of the second to tie the score. Pierre Luc Lurett and Nicolas Tardif added goals at 16:04 and 16:37 to provide the winning margin. Neither team found the net in the third period.
Former Johnstown Chiefs star Joe Tallari saw significance in the college game that extended beyond the entertainment value.
“I think it’s great that the fans can see what the next level is, where the Tomahawks are trying to get to,” said Tallari, who played in Johnstown from 2004-06. “You immediately see the speed. All the college players are the best players of the previous level.
“Every level you go up, higher and higher, the game gets quicker and faster.
“I think it’s good the fans get to see that and that the Tomahawks are here and can see where they want to be one day.”
Schooley is accustomed to developing players with NAHL roots.
“We’ve got 13 North American League players, not just the three from Johnstown,” Schooley said. “The North American League is a league of opportunity. We’re going to be giving some guys opportunities from all of the North American League.”
So, will the Colonials be back at the War Memorial in future seasons?
“That will be something we have to talk about,” Schooley said. “I think the positives are very good. I would hate to think it’s one-and-done. Hopefully it can continue.”
