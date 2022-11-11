The Coal Bowl has highlighted high school football seasons at Cambria Heights and Northern Cambria for decades.
In this year’s season opener, Northern Cambria’s 35-28 victory over visiting Cambria Heights was another memorable chapter in the series.
So, what could be better than the Coal Bowl for these two Heritage Conference programs?
How about, Coal Bowl II?
The second-seeded Colts (8-3) will host the third-seeded Highlanders (8-3) at Duffy Daugherty Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday. The stakes will be higher in the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round. The winner will meet another Heritage Conference opponent in the district title game next week, as top-seeded Penns Manor (10-1) will host fifth-seeded Portage (7-4) on Saturday.
Originally scheduled on Friday, the semifinal games were moved back a day due to the weather forecast.
“It’s great for the communities,” said Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty, whose team bolted to a 4-0 start after defeating the then-defending Heritage Conference champion Highlanders.
“My goodness, we had record crowds every time we play each other. It always brings out the diehards and the memories and all the things that go with that tradition.
“We’ve been playing each other off and on since the 1960s.”
The Colts have won four of their past five games this season behind a balanced offense that has produced 1,982 passing yards, with 19 touchdowns, and 2,192 rushing yards with another 19 TDs.
“We’ve been mixing in run with pass, using more than one running back, throwing the ball, using more than one receiver,” Shutty said. “Same with our defense, mixing people in and keeping guys fresh.”
The Highlanders have relied a little more on the run, with 3,035 rushing yards – 275.9 a game and 6.9 yards a carry – and 40 rushing touchdowns.
Cambria Heights has passed for 895 yards and 11 TDs.
“Both teams obviously have improved a lot since Week 1,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said.
“They’re a good football team. We’re similar football teams. Northern (Cambria) returned a lot of veteran guys, and a lot of seniors.
“The seniors displayed great leadership that first game. They were ready to play. It was a great high school football game.”
The Colts needed to stop the Highlanders at the 5-yard line late in the contest to preserve the victory.
Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher threw a pair of second-half touchdowns, revealing the form that helped him pass for 1,897 yards and 17 TDs this season. Colton Paronish, who had a touchdown run in Week 1, has 646 rushing yards and six scores in eight games.
Peyton Myers leads the area with 1,045 receiving yards and 10 TDs, and Ty Dumm has 470 receiving yards and seven TDs.
“They have a lot of good athletes,” Lewis said. “They’re a physical team that has a lot of athletes. I was really impressed in Week 1 with their athleticism.”
The Highlanders also have their share of athletes.
Senior quarterback Ty Stockley, who missed time late in the season due to an injury, has completed 21 of 46 passes for 568 yards and nine touchdowns.
On the ground, Stockley has 912 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 129 carries, an average of 7.1 a run.
Senior back Tanner Trybus has 1,213 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, as well as 14 receptions for 473 yards and seven scores. Lucas Storm has 451 yards and four TDs on 109 carries.
“Ty and Tanner have been a great one-two punch all year,” Lewis said.
“Both of those guys have accumulated a lot of yards for a lot of points,” the coach added.
“They’d be the first to tell you our offensive line has done a great job and some of our other guys have started playing better on offense, and hopefully taken some pressure off Ty and Tanner. That makes us much more difficult to defend.”
Including this season’s opener, Cambria Heights holds a slight 24-22-1 all-time record in games played against Northern Cambria.
“It was huge,” Northern Cambria’s Shutty said of opening the schedule with a win over Cambria Heights. “It was one of those things where you tell the kids, ‘This is the game you win.’ It’s almost like Army-Navy.
“If you get a win on that team, it defines your success for the season. It was almost such a high. It was like, ‘How are you going to top this?’ Here we are, we get to play them again.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
