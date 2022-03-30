Adam Cecere has felt more like his old self this spring baseball season while playing left field and batting in the middle of the order for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Forest Hills High School graduate and former Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League/AAABA Tournament standout has regained his confidence – and his powerful swing – playing under veteran Wake Forest coach Tom Walter, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate.
That’s great news for the Demon Deacons. Maybe not so positive of a development for opposing pitchers in the ACC.
“My freshman and sophomore years were a little difficult dealing with the coronavirus cancellations and not playing every day,” said Cecere, now a redshirt sophomore due to the COVID-19 year.
“Trying to find a way to contribute, not being a starter, was something challenging to me and I didn’t play particularly well.
“I went back home this past summer and made a little bit of mechanical changes. I tried to go back to being the confident player I’ve always been.
“Believing in yourself and everything you do as a player trumps everything you do mechanically.”
That confidence has been evident as Cecere started all 25 games for 19-6 Wake Forest, which beat Coastal Carolina 8-4 on Wednesday.
The former three-sport Rangers star and football starting quarterback is batting .315 with two doubles, five homers and 27 RBIs.
Several of his mammoth home runs have garnered attention on social media, especially on the Wake Forest Twitter account.
Cecere ripped a 393-foot homer against 10th-ranked Virginia that had an exit velocity of 107 miles per hour and a launch angle of 37 degrees.
After another long blast, his Wake Forest teammates greeted him outside of the dugout and got into a football formation to execute a fake handoff to the player known as “AC12.”
“I’m thrilled with the way he’s playing, not only offensively, hitting in the middle of our order and leading our team in RBIs for most of the year,” said Walter, a Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer and AAABA Hall of Famer. “But defensively he’s playing really well.
“He’s taken on a real leadership role with our team. We always knew he had that in him. He was a football quarterback. He takes that mentality onto the baseball field. Now, he’s taken on that leadership role.”
‘Competition level’
Cecere contributed to the Wake Forest program early. He appeared in 10 games and made eight starts in 2020 and started 22 times in his 33 games played in 2021.
Even though the occasional highlight video home run or big hit surfaced during those early seasons, Cecere wasn’t in quite the same mind-set as someone accustomed to being the major impact player on every team he competed with for most of his life.
“I’ve made the adjustment of the competition level, which is obvious coming from the Johnstown area in high school baseball to the ACC level is a challenging thing to do,” Cecere said. “It took me a little longer than I would have hoped, but now I’ve been able to fully make that adjustment into ACC baseball.”
Throughout a telephone interview, Cecere spoke more about team success and how Walter and his Demon Deacons teammates have performed so well during a season that began with an 11-game winning streak and the best start under Walter, who is in his 13th season at Wake Forest.
“Right now, we’re in a really good spot,” Cecere said. “We’re finishing up an extremely tough part of our schedule. Not that it lightens up much, but we played an away series at No. 6 Georgia Tech and came home to play No. 10 Virginia. It’s been a good start for the Demon Deacons. We’re doing a lot of things right.
“Offensively we’re a sound team 1 through 9. We’re a very unselfish team. On the mound we have a lot of good arms that we trust. The defense has picked it up this year, which has led to success.”
‘He’s a gamer’
The Demon Deacons’ success is a product of Walter’s approach to baseball and the family-like atmosphere he believes in so strongly. Walter once was in the national spotlight for donating one of his kidneys to a Wake Forest player who had just joined the program. He’s that type of caring person.
“You learn something from him every day,” Cecere said of Walter. “The best part about him is you learn more about how to be a good human. You learn a lot about being a baseball player, what to do on the diamond to be better. But what he’s trying to do is create productive members of society – people who can go out and have success in other areas than baseball.”
Of course, the baseball matters, too.
“This year ‘Coach Walt’ has helped me regain my confidence by letting me know he trusts me and he trusts the work I’ve put in,” Cecere said.
Walter sees even better days ahead for Cecere and the Demon Deacons.
“He’s a gamer, a competitor. We love him,” Walter said. “He’ll get a chance to play professional baseball. He’s earned that.
“I’m excited to see what he can do down the stretch. Typically hitters get better as it gets warmer and pitchers start to wear down a little. Usually in the second half the hitters gain ground.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
