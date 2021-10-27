The Cambria Heights and Windber high school football teams gathered at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall on Wednesday morning to officially kick off the Appalachian Bowl itinerary.
In its first season as a member of the Heritage Conference, undefeated Cambria Heights (9-0) won the league crown and a spot in Saturday’s Appalachian Bowl played on the artificial turf at Penns Manor High School.
A member of the WestPAC since its inception, unbeaten Windber (8-0) rolled to its first conference title since 2012 and sixth overall.
The Appalachian Bowl luncheon spotlighted both teams’ players and coaching staffs as well as representatives from all of the other schools in each conference. It also provided an opportunity to reflect on the history of the bowl game, which was rebooted in 2016 after a hiatus that lasted more than two decades.
“It’s an honor to play in this game,” Cambria Heights leading rusher Ryan Haluska said. “I just want to thank everyone for making this game able to happen. It’s a great thing they do this crossover game. We’re proud to represent the Heritage Conference and we’re excited for Saturday.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created scheduling challenges and adjustments in 2020, which ultimately canceled the Appalachian Bowl and the other Heritage-WestPAC crossover games last season.
This season, in addition to Saturday’s bowl game, seven other contests matching each conference’s second-place through eighth-place finishers will be played on Friday night with Heritage Conference teams hosting.
“It means a lot for everybody,” Windber three-time 1,000-yard rusher John Shuster said of playing in the bowl. “We’re just trying to keep it like any other week – just stay focused on the game itself.”
In its original format, the Appalachian Bowl annually crowned the Appalachian Conference champion. It paired section winners in a conference that had 14 members in the early days and as many as 20 teams until disbanding in the late 1990s.
The Heritage Conference and WestPAC each began play in 2000.
The Appalachian Bowl was revived in 2016, pairing the champions in both conferences. The Week 10 crossover games also began that same season.
“Back in 1987 when I was playing high school football, we lost to Berlin early in the season and it knocked us out of that game,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, a former Ramblers lineman. “From a player’s perspective to a coach’s perspective, being here in the back of the room (at the luncheon) for four years, watching (Berlin) Coach (Doug) Paul here and (Portage) Coach (Gary) Gouse and wanting to be here, and finally having this opportunity with this group of guys is a surreal feeling. We’re excited to represent our community and the WestPAC.”
Heritage Conference champion Ligonier Valley dominated the reboot by winning one-sided contests against WestPAC winners Conemaugh Township (56-0, 2016), Berlin Brothersvalley (41-0, 2017), Shade (45-8, 2018) and Portage (58-6, 2019).
The first two years of the renewed bowl game were played on the home fields of Conemaugh Township in 2016 and Ligonier Valley in 2017. Neutral site Windber Stadium hosted in 2018 and Penns Manor held the game in 2019 as the conferences rotate hosting duties throughout the entire crossover series.
This year, a new champion will be crowned in the Appalachian Bowl. In 2020, Ligonier Valley left the Heritage to compete in the WPIAL.
“Ligonier has dominated this series over the past four or five years,” Grohal said. “We’re hoping to be successful, come out with a win and be healthy going into the district playoffs.”
Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said the bowl game luncheon reinforced just how special Appalachian Bowl week is to athletes, coaches and each school’s community.
“We’re honored to be in this conference and honored to be in this game,” said Lewis, whose Highlanders won the program’s first conference title since the 1965 Highlanders topped the Mountain Conference. “It’s something where you get to celebrate your program and celebrate your athletes. Anytime you’re doing that, we think it’s special.
“This Appalachian Bowl has been first class in how they’ve treated the athletes. To go up against a coach like Matt Grohal and a school like Windber and the history they have is an honor and something to be excited about.”
Appalachian Bowl history: The original version of the Appalachian Bowl was played 21 times from 1973 through 1993.
Johnstown’s Point Stadium traditionally hosted the game, though Windber Stadium also served as host.
Laurel Valley shut out Homer-Center 23-0 in the first Appalachian Bowl game in 1973. Laurel Valley put a book end on the original bowl series by defeating Conemaugh Township 46-13 in the 1993 Appalachian contest at the Point.
With the implementation of the District 5 and 6 playoffs in 1985 and the PIAA playoffs expanding, the late-season date was unavailable for a conference bowl game, so the Appalachian Bowl wasn’t played during the final years of the Appalachian Conference.
Blairsville won a conference-best six Appalachian Bowls. Other programs to win the bowl game in the 21 on-field meetings from 1973-93 are: United (four), Laurel Valley (three), Homer-Center (two), Saltsburg (two), Bishop Carroll Catholic (one), Blacklick Valley (one), Purchase Line (one) and Shade (one).
Ratings points determined the Appalachian Conference champion from 1969 to 1972, with Purchase Line (1969), Penns Manor (1970, 1972) and Homer-Center (1971) claiming the titles.
