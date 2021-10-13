PATTON, Pa. – As a newcomer to the Heritage Conference, undefeated Cambria Heights is in a position to make a memorable statement.
The Highlanders (7-0) will travel to once-beaten River Valley (6-1), a team coming off an overtime loss to another conference front-runner in Homer-Center (6-1).
The Week 8 game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Blairsville. River Valley is a new program resulting from the merger of the Blairsville and Saltsburg school districts.
“I expect both communities to come out and support both teams,” Cambria Heights veteran coach Jarrod Lewis said. “It’s a first for both of us. If River Valley won the championship, it would be their first. They’re a new school. This would be the first time we would ever win a championship if we win one.”
Of course, each team has a conference game remaining, as Heights will host Purchase Line and River Valley will travel to Northern Cambria in Week 9.
Cambria Heights is 6-0 in Heritage play, while River Valley is 5-1 in the conference. Homer-Center is 6-1 both in league play and overall.
“It’s a great conference,” Lewis said.
This academic year, Cambria Heights joined the Heritage Conference in all sports after previously competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“It’s deep and well-balanced,” Lewis said of the Heritage. “We’re expecting the kids to be excited, the communities to be excited. As you head toward the playoffs, this is going to have a playoff-feel to it.
“This will be a big game. We know this will be a challenge. River Valley is a very good football team with a lot of weapons on their team.”
Lewis noted that River Valley was missing two key players last week due to injuries.
Senior running back Angelo Bartolini leads the Heritage Conference with 938 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards a carry. Senior Sincere McFarlin has 238 rushing yards and five TDs. Both were sidelined against Homer-Center, Lewis said.
“First and foremost, we think that last week they were a little short-handed,” Lewis said of River Valley's 28-22 overtime loss to the Wildcats. “We think that those guys who were out are going to be back this week. They have some really great running backs. Three running backs. One serves as a receiver as well.
“The quarterback is a good ballplayer and he has a few receivers he likes to throw the ball to,” Lewis said of senior Braden Staats, who has passed for 574 yards. “They’re a balanced football team and they’ll take what the defense gives them.”
The Highlanders showed some new looks in last week’s 49-12 win over Penns Manor.
Leading rusher Ryan Haluska, a senior with 726 rushing yards and 14 TDs, had a solid game against the Comets but was complemented by junior receiver Tanner Trybus, who scored on a 40-yard run and a 75-yard pass reception.
Quarterback Ty Stockley has rushed for 561 yards and 10 TDs and passed for 354 yards and three scores this season.
Trybus averages 6.5 yards per carry.
“We’ve been saying for a couple weeks we wanted to do a better job of getting some of our other athletes involved,” Lewis said. “Last week, we were able to do that. It makes it harder to defense when you have multiple guys who have their hands on the ball.”
Timely bye for Windber
Undefeated Windber originally had planned on trying to fill the Week 8 open date on the schedule.
But after last week’s 20-6 win over previously undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley, coach Matt Grohal said the team would take the bye week.
At the time, Grohal stood on the Berlin field, pointed to the stands at the Snyder of Berlin Complex and noted his plans to watch undefeated Portage visit the 6-1 Mountaineers on Friday.
In Week 7, the Ramblers saw one key player after another leave the field with injuries during their WestPAC showdown at Berlin.
Among those who left the game were the team’s leading rusher, John Shuster; veteran playmaker Dylan Tomlinson; and experienced quarterback Aiden Gray.
Grohal provided an update on Tuesday night.
“Shuster would not play this week if we had a game,” said Grohal, who noted last Friday that Shuster had aggravated an injury that bothered him late in the 2020 season.
“The other guys will be good to go next week,” said Grohal, whose Ramblers will travel to Portage on Oct. 22. “Shuster will be re-evaluated next week.”
Red Devils depth
Central Cambria’s ground game took a hit when standout senior back Hobbs Dill was lost to injury in Week 4 at Central.
The Red Devils' (3-4) passing game helped matters in a 42-20 win over visiting Bishop McCort Catholic last week, as senior quarterback Ian Little passed for his first three touchdowns of the season and ran for a score.
Another important development is that senior Ethan Gillin has emerged as an play-making back, especially in the past two weeks as he ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Penn Cambria and had 101 yards and a TD against Bishop McCort.
“Gilly’s stepped up quite nicely,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “It’s one of those situations where we on the staff and team always knew what he could do with the ball in his hands. It’s just that he’s been sitting behind Hobbs at the true running back position.
“He’s done a very solid job stepping up into a different role as well as still catching the ball a little out wide, like we used to have him do more of (prior to the move).”
McGregor said Dill was expected to be out six weeks after the Week 4 injury. He leads the 3-4 Red Devils with 387 rushing yards on 58 carries, an average of 6.7 a run.
Gillin has 374 rushing yards on 57 carries, an average of 6.6 per rush.
