Bishop McCort Catholic standout athlete Brendon Bair was busy on the Sargent’s Stadium football field as the Crimson Crushers competed in the District 6 Class A playoffs on Saturday night.
Bair also spent plenty of time on the pitcher’s mound at the Point, a body of work that recently helped him make a life-changing decision.
The junior right-handed pitcher announced his verbal commitment on Oct. 14 to play for NCAA Division I University of Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
“Definitely, I’ve got to keep working. This is the beginning,” Bair said during an interview earlier this week. “This is when I really start to work. I have to bust my butt in the weight room, on the field, in the classroom. This is where I really start to pick things up.”
Bair was a key part of Bishop McCort’s District 6 Class A championship baseball team in 2019, a squad that advanced to the PIAA semifinal round.
The righty has been among the most-watched pitchers in the area since his early days in youth baseball. At 6-foot-1 and a solid 215 pounds, he combines size, athletic skill and an intense work ethic to stand out on the diamond.
His fastball consistently is clocked in the low-90’s. Bair also is a solid hitter with power.
“Brendon has the opportunity to play Division I baseball because of his work ethic. He’s one of the hardest-working kids we’ve ever had come through our program,” said veteran Bishop McCort Catholic baseball coach Chris Pfeil, who has led six district championship teams in the past eight years, including the 2012 state champion.
“Brendon has a power arm, but as he’s getting older he’s learning how to pitch. He has been able to use his breaking ball as a great secondary pitch.
“It really keeps hitters guessing as to what’s coming.”
Bair has been part of the Flood City Elite program since his youth baseball days and made his mark in tournaments and showcases throughout the country.
“With travel ball, Flood City, they’ve done a great job,” Bair said of how the Panthers program initially became interested in him. “A couple showcases. (Pittsburgh) had a prospect camp and I went up there. It went from there. We stayed in contact. I got up there for a visit and immediately fell in love with Pitt.
“With the ACC, just everything with the dorms, the campus is great. Head coach Mike Bell is just one of those guys who likes to win, wants to win and is great with the kids. I can’t ask for anything else.”
Bair said other Division I schools to recruit him included ACC program’s University of North Carolina and Clemson, as well as Penn State University, West Virginia University, Radford University, University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, East Carolina University, Kent State University and University of Notre Dame.
Finalizing his commitment during his junior year should alleviate some of the stress that typically accompanies the recruiting process. Bair intends to major in sports medicine.
Of most immediate concern was eighth-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic (5-5) facing ninth-seeded Glendale (5-5) in the 6-A football playoffs at Sargent’s Stadium.
“We just have to play our game,” said Bair, a linebacker and versatile back, before Saturday’s game. “We prepared hard all week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.