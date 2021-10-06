Another week, another huge game in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Veteran Central High School coach Dave Baker has become accustomed to his undefeated Scarlet Dragons facing Laurel Highlands Conference contenders.
This time 6-0 Central will host 6-0 Bedford, the defending LHAC champs, with 16 victories in its past 17 games.
Last week, the Scarlet Dragons traveled to a one-loss Richland squad (the Rams fell to Bedford in Week 4) and rolled to a 40-13 victory.
Two weeks ago, Baker’s team hosted Penn Cambria in a battle of 4-0 teams. Once again, Central dominated a 46-6 contest.
When asked about a schedule that includes three heavyweight bouts in as many weeks, Baker seemingly shrugged.
“That’s all right,” Baker said moments after beating Richland at Herlinger Field. “The kids can play. People say, ‘You’ve got all those tough games.’ Big deal. Let’s play tough games.
“You’ve got kids who are going to play once a week.
“You can do it. They got used to doing that and they’ll play tough.”
Bedford certainly has played tough in dispatching its first six opponents. The Bisons have scored 279 points while allowing 91.
Coach Kevin Steele’s team has been especially effective on the ground, gaining 1,686 yards, an average of 9.2 per run and 281 a game.
Dual-threat quarterback Mercury Swaim has passed for 572 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception while also running for 610 yards and seven scores.
“Bedford is a different kind of team,” Baker said. “They don’t pass as much, but they’re a real strong running team. They’re a tough team.”
Central has playmakers all over the field and a physical line in front of those athletes.
All-state quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has passed for 1,527 yards (85 of 118), 26 touchdowns and only one interception.
Central has outscored opponents by a combined 276-81.
“He’s very elusive,” Bedford’s Steele said of Hoenstine. “He throws the ball well. He has numerous weapons to throw it to. We need to be effective on our pass rush, keep him in the pocket and not allow him to extend plays.
“He’s had a ton of success scrambling, scrambling, scrambling and making something happen, and then throw for a 40-yard gain.”
The Scarlet Dragons have rushed for 1,048 yards and 14 TDs, an average of 6.9 a run and 174.7 a game.
Parker Gregg has 526 rushing yards and nine TDs, and he has 423 receiving yards and five more scores.
“Obviously, they’re off to a fantastic start,” Steele said. “They have very good athletes on both sides of the ball. Their offense has scored a ton of points. Their defense is athletic, aggressive and they fly to the ball.”
Last season, Bedford beat Central 28-13 in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on its way to the state semifinals.
Steele also appreciates the atmosphere and storylines associated with a meeting of undefeated squads, especially seven weeks into the season.
“It’s great for the kids and the schools in both communities,” Steele said. “After all the craziness of last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), this brings back a little bit of normalcy.
“Our kids know their kids and vice versa. We’re close enough (geographically). It’s a budding rivalry now that they’re back in the conference.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.