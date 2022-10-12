Week 8 of the high school football season features multiple marquee matchups.
Penn Cambria visits Richland in a clash of undefeated Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference programs sitting atop their respective district classifications.
One-loss Cambria Heights travels to unbeaten Penns Manor with the Heritage Conference lead and district points at stake.
In the WestPAC, undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley will try to extend its shutout streak against a potent Conemaugh Township offense that has adapted to the injury loss of its veteran quarterback.
Serra Catholic will be at Ligonier Valley in a key WPIAL Section 1 contest.
Two-loss LHAC teams, host Bedford and Central also meet on Friday. Chestnut Ridge heads to Mansion Park to play Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in a meeting of contenders on Saturday.
Another intriguing matchup will have with plenty on the line for different reasons.
No titles will be at stake.
No undefeated records.
District rankings really don’t matter in this case.
Instead, Greater Johnstown and Somerset each will be looking for their first win as the Trojans visit the Golden Eagles on Friday.
“For two 0-7 teams playing, this game is as big as two 7-0 teams playing,” Somerset first-year head coach Jeff Urban said. “I’d imagine for both teams, we’re hoping for it to be a competitive football game.”
Each team has had a few positive moments throughout a grueling LHAC schedule.
But the miscues and growing pains, as well as encountering bigger, stronger and more experienced opponents more frequently have taken a toll.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball. We have to take care of the little things and pay attention to the details,” said first-year Trojans coach Antwuan Reed, a former all-state Greater Johnstown player who was part of four bowl teams at Pitt.
“We have to play from start to finish.
“We can’t take any plays off. We can take nothing for granted.”
Greater Johnstown has lost 27 consecutive games since its last victory, which came against Somerset, 33-27, at Trojan Stadium in Week 9 of the 2019 season.
“I tell the guys all the time we’ve got to do what we need to do,” said Reed, whose team has been outscored by a combined 335-49. “It’s hard to win any game if you’re taking penalties, fumbling the ball and not doing what you are responsible for doing. That’s what we are harping on and what we’ve progressed on. Just finish.”
Somerset has dropped 10 consecutive games since beating Greater Johnstown 26-0 in 2021 at Trojan Stadium. Opponents have outscored the Golden Eagles 348-60 this season.
“We are such a young team that we practice with the same enthusiasm every week,” Urban said. “As far as changing our preparation this week, not really.
“But to be honest, there is a little more excitement for the kids.
“A lot of times with our youth, in the first half we get outmatched,” Urban said. “Then, our team is real competitive in the second half when we play against kids our age (against the opponent’s second team).”
Reed and his staff have been looking beyond the win-loss record in an effort to turn around a program that won five district championships in 14 seasons (Class 3A in 2004, 2009, 2010, 2015; Class 4A in 2016).
“We’ve been working to try to change the mind-set of the guys, not only on the field but in school as far as growing as young men,” Reed said. “We feel a lot of that has changed in the way they carry themselves.
“I told the guys to build on that and the football stuff will come. That’s what it’s about.”
Somerset also is trying to regain its figurative footing less than a decade removed from a District 5-6-8-9 Class 3A championship and state semifinal appearance in 2014. The next season, the Trojans edged the Golden Eagles 27-18 in the District 5-6-8-9 Class 3A title game at Herlinger Field.
“I’d love to see it 28-27 with both teams coming out of it with something positive,” Urban said of Friday’s game.
“Remember, it wasn’t that long ago you were talking to (Johnstown) Coach (Tony) Penna and (Somerset) Coach (Bob) Landis about them playing each other in a championship game.”
Perfect Panthers: Penn Cambria (7-0) has its best undefeated streak to open a season since the 1989 Panthers went 10-0 before losing to Somerset 20-12 in the District 6 Class 3A championship at Point Stadium.
District 6 rankings: Penn Cambria (860 ranking points) tops District 6 Class 3A – 120 points better than Tyrone (6-1).
Richland (900) leads Class 2A with Bellwood-Antis (620), Penns Valley (590) and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (580) currently in the top four.
The matchup in Clymer will have ramifications beyond the Heritage Conference. Penns Manor (7-0) is ranked first in District 6 Class 1A (930) and Cambria Heights (6-1) is second (750).
