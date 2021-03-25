HERSHEY – The Mountaineers' boys basketball team finished just shy of its quest for gold medals on Thursday at the Giant Center in the finale for six talented senior players.
Those seniors left Hershey feeling confident that the next group of Mountaineers players will build on a strong tradition.
“Those kids work hard. They’ve been working hard with us. I think their time is coming,” Berlin senior guard Will Spochart said after a 51-47 overtime loss to District 11 Nativity BVM in the championship game. “Trust the fundamentals. We’re big on fundamentals to start practice, defensive keys. Stick to the fundamentals and play together.”
The underclassmen certainly had good examples to follow.
The Mountaineers senior boys basketball players included Elijah Sechler, the Pitt-Johnstown-bound guard who led the team with 20 points and had 11 rebounds against Nativity BVM; Abe Countryman, who had 13 rebounds and six points; Spochart, who worked hard inside and made an important three-point play; hustling guard Preston Foor; and solid reserves Isaac Etris and Tuck Hillegass.
“We’re losing six seniors, but we have a really good group of kids in there that have been guarding us every single day in practice,” Sechler said. “They’re going to be ready next year. I just hope they continue to work hard.”
Freshman Pace Prosser ignited the Mountaineers with 15 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Ryan Blubaugh is a starter who had two points, two rebounds and a steal in the state championship game. Sophomore Caden Montgomery and freshman Craig Jarvis also saw limited playing time late in the title game.
Remote control: Prosser said approximately 650 tickets were available to each team on Thursday.
The Mountaineers fan section was well-represented. The section of people wearing blue could be heard cheering throughout the contest.
Perhaps helping the Berlin attendance was the use of a “Remote Learning Day” in the school district on Thursday.
An announcement on the Berlin website stated:
“Congratulations to the Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team for their outstanding victory against Clarion High School in the PIAA single A final four game! This victory marks the first time in Berlin’s history that the boys team will play in the PIAA State final. We have many staff and students who will be attending the game at the Giant Center in Hershey against Nativity BVM.
"Berlin Brothersvalley School District will utilize a remote learning day on Thursday to facilitate this historic event. Students should access their lessons on Schoology on Thursday to complete their assignments and receive credit for attendance on that day.
“Congratulations to the Berlin Brothersvalley Boys Basketball team for their stellar victory and trip to the Giant Center for the PIAA State Championship!”
District 6 crew: Three District 6 officials worked the Class 4A boys game between District 10 Hickory and District 11 Allentown Catholic on Thursday night.
The crew included Jim Racchini, Rich Gergley and Chris Garritano.
Red Tornado: The Mount Carmel girls beat Neshannock 54-43 on Thursday afternoon to claim the program's first PIAA title.
Dani Rae Reno, a 6-foot-3 center, scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Red Tornadoes.
Mohawk falls: District 7 Mohawk, coming off a semifinal victory over District 6 champion Forest Hills, fell in its PIAA Class 3A girls final.
West Catholic beat Mohawk 67-56 as Ciani Montgomery scored 34 points, and Destiney McPhaul had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Paige Julian had 23 points for Mohawk. Nadia Lape had 16 points, and Hannah McDanel, 14.
Game on: Questions arose on Thursday about whether or not District 7 champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart would play Constitution in the boys Class 2A title game scheduled on Friday.
As of Thursday evening, reports stated the championship rematch between the two teams would go on as scheduled.
Constitution's players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday evening after potentially being exposed during their semifinal win over Old Forge on Tuesday.
Constitution had learned of the potential exposure Thursday morning. The news put the title game in jeopardy.
Had Constitution been unable to play on Friday, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, coached by former Windber boys head coach Mike Rodriguez, would have won by forfeit.
