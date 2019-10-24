Two years ago, Sam Sheeder took a snap on the second play of a Week 4 game played on the brand new artificial turf at Penns Manor High School.
Then a sophomore quarterback for Ligonier Valley, Sheeder planted his foot in an awkward position and lost a yard deep in Comets territory.
More importantly, his knee buckled.
Sheeder was helped off the field and put on a medical table on the sideline.
He had suffered a season-ending injury during Ligonier Valley’s 42-0 win.
The Rams adapted by mixing Jackson Daugherty and John Caldwell in the quarterback position en route to a 2017 District 6 title and deep run in the state playoffs.
“It was rough,” Sheeder said during Wednesday’s Appalachian Bowl luncheon at Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall. “It was still a blessing to be able to play.
“That sophomore year it was great to play for a great team.
“Even last year, there wasn’t any hard feelings not playing quarterback. It was just great to go out and help my team win.
“Same thing this year. It’s just a different role. I love the role of quarterback. I love leading the team down the field. I love to keep it going.”
Sheeder’s long road back included his contributions last season as a versatile playmaker catching and running the ball as Caldwell concluded a prolific passing career.
Now a senior, Sheeder will return to Penns Manor on Saturday night.
He’ll be back at the quarterback position as the undefeated and state Class AA third-ranked Rams play 8-1 and Class A third-ranked Portage in the Appalachian Bowl (7 p.m.).
“One of the things people sometimes look at with quarterbacks are numbers,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said.
“The most important number is whether you win. Sam’s a winner.
“In addition to that, he moves the sticks.
“He converts offensive possessions into scores.”
Not that Beitel is complaining about Sheeder’s numbers. He’s completed 65 of 104 passes for 1,337 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. Sheeder’s passing, and his ability to rush for 360 yards and three more scores, complements the ground game led by back Kyrie Miller, the school’s all-time leading rusher who added 1,417 yards and 27 touchdowns to his totals this season.
“Sam’s very smart,” Beitel said. “He takes the shots when they come about for him.
“He’s thrown only two interceptions all season long. That says a lot about his decision making. He makes plays for us. He can do it with his arm or his feet.”
Sheeder only is one-half of a dynamic quarterback combination that will be on the field on Saturday.
Portage senior Connor Price is a veteran presence in Portage’s Wing-T pistol look.
Price has completed 42 of 76 passes for 530 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
He has carried 55 times for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It all starts with their quarterback,” Beitel said of Price.
“Connor is just a great high school football player,” Portage coach Gary Gouse said. “We put him in so many different roles in the backfield. As a quarterback. As a runner. He can play just about anywhere.
“He’s having a great year. He’s the type of kid who can take us to the district championship game. We just want to ride him as far as we can go.”
Price said he and his teammates focus on doing their jobs.
“We just try to get better every week no matter who we are playing,” Price said.
“This is a big game this weekend, one of the best teams we’ll ever play. We’ll see how good we really are.”
This will be Portage’s first Appalachian Bowl appearance. That includes the old format to determine the former Appalachian Conference champion from 1973 to 1993.
“It’s pretty big,” Price said.
