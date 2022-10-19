Conemaugh Township and Windber will close out more than their respective WestPAC regular seasons on Friday night in Davidsville.
With Windber headed to the Inter-County Conference and Conemaugh Township moving to the Heritage Conference in 2023, this might be the last regular-season meeting between the two longtime rivals for quite a while.
“It’s a little disappointing from a rivalry standpoint that they’re not going with the rest of the Somerset County schools,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, whose Ramblers will join Berlin Brothersvalley, North Star and Meyersdale as county teams joining the ICC next season.
“That’s out of our control. Windber-Townshp – we’re 8 miles away – it’s been a storied rivalry.”
Indeed. The teams first played each other in the 1939 season opener, a game Windber won 27-13.
Since then, unofficially, the teams have played 87 times, including both regular season and playoffs. According to Windber sports historian Carl Mayer, the Ramblers hold a 54-31-2 all-time record against the Indians.
Windber is 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the WestPAC this season. Conemaugh Township is 6-2, 3-1.
Undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley already has clinched the WestPAC crown with wins over Windber and Conemaugh Township included. This game will be more important in terms of District 5 Class 1A rating points and for positioning in the WestPAC-Heritage crossover games next week.
It also will mark the end of a football tradition in two neighboring communities.
“I think it stinks,” said Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr., who also said he understands why the moves had to be made.
“Everyone did what they had to do,” Penna said. “But this is one of the things that we’re going to lose with all of these changes.”
Over the past two years, high school programs changed conferences. Some leagues expanded. In the WestPAC’s case, it basically dissolved as all members announced plans to leave in football.
“There was a way we all could have stayed together, but it didn’t work out,” Penna said of a scenario that had the Somerset County teams joining the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. “These games are for the communities, the fans and the kids. It takes a long time to build those traditions.
“Things happen for a reason and I’m not saying they’re bad reasons, but it stinks for the kids and the communities.”
The rivalry often had implications that extended beyond the field.
The two county rivals were involved in one of the most moving moments in the series that extended well beyond the game.
On Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, Windber traveled to Conemaugh Township after Friday’s slate of games had not been played due to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including the nearby crash of United Flight 93 in Shanksville.
After debate about whether games would be played throughout the state after the tragedy, the Windber and Conemaugh Township communities worked together in presenting a moving tribute to those who had fallen earlier in the week.
Current Windber Area High School/Middle School assistant principal Steve Slatcoff was the Ramblers quarterback that day.
He teared up in a postgame interview while describing the emotions as a bell tolled for each victim from Flight 93 and fire engines extended a ladder to display two helmets in honor of emergency responders who died in New York City. The two school’s bands and cheerleaders combined to help unfurl an oversized flag across the field at halftime.
A COVID-19 situation at Conemaugh Township prevented the teams from playing in 2021.
The Ramblers won in 2020 and 2019. Conemaugh Township won nine games in the series from 2009 through 2018, including a district title contest and a playoff game.
“They’re 6-2. We’re 7-1. There is a lot at stake with district standings and the Appalachian crossover,” Grohal said. “Our kids will be ready to go.”
Windber’s high-scoring offense has scored 54 or more points six times this season, including a 64-point effort in Week 2. The Ramblers have held seven opponents to single-digit scoring.
Berlin Brothersvalley handed Windber its lone loss, 14-0, in Week 5.
“We don’t know how healthy we’re going to be, but we’re excited,” said Penna, whose playmakers such as quarterback Tanner Shirley, quarterback-receiver Jon Updyke and receiver Ethan Black all have missed time in recent weeks.
“It’s a big rivalry, a big game against Windber. We’re always excited to play Windber, a great football team. They’re well-coached. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Windber is led by senior John Shuster, the area’s leading rusher with 1,666 yards and top scorer with 26 touchdowns and 160 points.
“Shuster is unbelievable,” Penna said. “I’m as impressed with him without the ball in his hands as when he has it in his hands. He’s an unselfish kid. He’s a great player, a great team player.”
When healthy, the Indians have had some of the area’s top players such as Shirley, who led the area in passing with 1,268 yards when he was injured in Week 6. Updyke, who led the area in receiving yards with 628 at the time, moved to quarterback, but left last week’s game with an injury. Thor O’Shipp took the quarterback duties.
Black, who has 684 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns and 90 points, also was injured last week in a 62-13 loss to Berlin Brothersvalley.
Grohal said he expects the Indians to be ready regardless of who is in or out of the lineup.
“Back when Coach (Phil) DeMarco was here, there were always some great playoff meetings against Township,” Grohal said. “I can remember them battling it out, both teams with tremendous records and having to meet each other in the playoffs.
“That’s a lot of games between two neighboring districts. We’re really excited to play Township in Week 9. It means something more than the rivalry. Playoff seeding. Appalachian Bowl seeding.
“A lot will be on the line on Friday night.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.