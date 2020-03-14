The reality finally set in Saturday afternoon. No road trips. No last-second, game-winning baskets or post-game celebrations by jubilant high school players, coaches and fans.
How about a backhand-forehand move followed by yet another Johnstown Tomahawks’ game-winning goal? Nope.
No bobbleheads, either.
March Madness? NBA? NHL? MLB? The Masters? Negative.
Pitt-Johnstown’s quest for a national wrestling championship?
Wiped off the schedule, too.
Even after a couple days it’s difficult to grasp that instead of traveling to a high school gym somewhere in Western Pennsvylania to document a PIAA Tournament quarterfinal game, Tribune-Democrat photographer John Rucosky and I were tackling other tasks Saturday in this unfamiliar environment where its best to wash hands frequently, clean and sanitize work stations and practice social isolation as much as that is possible in the newsroom.
The coronavirus COVID-19 has stolen the spotlight away from basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, football, NASCAR or any other competition sports fans passionately follow.
‘Ever seen anything like this?’
I’ve been at The Tribune-Democrat for almost 34 years. Friends, co-workers and people I’ve interviewed have asked throughout the week, “Have you ever seen anything like this?”
Nope.
Of course there was the response after 9-11. Back then football and baseball games were postponed. Schedules were adjusted. Memorials were incorporated into pregame or halftime performances to pay homage to those who sacrificed and lost so much on that day in September 2001.
I recall a statewide weather emergency restricting travel and coverage during a winter weekend a decade or so ago. Before that, “The Blizzard of ‘93” created havoc.
Columnist Sam Ross Jr. in Sunday’s sports section recalled the days after the 1977 Johnstown Flood and how that disaster impacted the newspaper.
Still, this time, it’s different.
So much uncertainty. So much coverage. So many opinions.
What we label “Sports” has been rocked from the national level all the way down to the local amateur and high school programs.
As much as it hurts.
As much as it prompts feelings about what might have been – especially for the likes of the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team, which was a front-runner to win a NCAA Division II national championship – the sporting world did what had to be done in light of the COVID-19 threat.
China and Italy provided a preview of chilling scenarios the U.S. is trying diligently to avoid.
‘We had a good shot’
When interviewing local coaches about having their seasons interrupted or officially ended, their responses truly impressed me.
During a telephone interview from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a somber Pat Pecora realized his eight national qualifiers had as good a chance as any team to win the Mountain Cats’ third national crown and first since 1999.
Top-ranked 149-pounder Chris Eddins was the man to beat. The senior from Greensburg was competing for his third consecutive individual national title. That would have matched a feat accomplished by former Pitt-Johnstown heavyweight Carlton Haselrig, who won three apiece in Division I and II before going on to a NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.
“We were wrestling better than ever as a team. We had a guy going for his third national title. This is probably the best team we’ve had in years,” Pecora said. “We had a good shot at winning a national title. Not only were individual dreams shattered, team dreams were shattered.”
Pecora always seems to find a way to motivate or inspire his wrestlers.
In this instance, he brought the COVID-19 situation to a personal level while trying to ease the sting after Thursday’s announcement that the national tournament was canceled.
“I thought of Tyler Reinhart’s grandmother and how close she was to the program and him being close to her,” Pecora said of his assistant coach, who is a former national champion wrestler. “I told the team ‘That’s how you have to think about it.’
“I was trying to reveal to the guys how to handle this situation by making it personal. Is it worth the risk of Tyler Reinhart going home, hugging his grandmother and something happened to her?”
‘Bigger than sports’
Coach Mike Letizia’s Johnstown Tomahawks had won eight straight games and nine of 10 while closing the gap on first-place New Jersey in the East Division standings. Captain Chris Trouba was slated to return after being out since he broke a vertebrae during a Nov. 23 collision.
A Trouba bobblehead night was planned for Saturday’s game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. A Letizia bobblehead, which didn’t arrive in time for a promotion last month, finally was supposed to be handed out Friday.
The NAHL “paused” play on Thursday. When – or if – the season resumes is unknown.
Letizia has two children, Myla, 7, and Niko, 2. His wife, Alana, recently underwent treatment for breast cancer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults and people with chronic health conditions are at risk of for serious illness related to COVID-19.
“To be completely honest with you, over the last 24 to 48 hours, my concerns were greatly increased,” Letizia said Thursday. “I have two young kids. My wife has a compromised immune system. My dad is a transplant recipient with a depleted immune system. This is close to my personal side.
“I have 23 players and staff I work with every day. We have to try to prevent (the spread of coronavirus). As much as I’m competitive and love this game, there are things unfortunately bigger than sports.”
‘Keep them healthy’
Interviews with PIAA boys and girls basketball coaches and Laurel Mountain Hockey League high school coaches prompted similar responses.
They felt disappointment and hurt for their athletes. They consoled the seniors who either won’t play another game, or in the case of the suspended PIAA hoops tournaments, they hope to play after the two-week break that was announced on Thursday.
“No matter what, it’s a high school basketball game and though it makes life’s fond memories, we have to put it in perspective and do what is best to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Richland boys coach Greg Burke said. “Right now we just have to wait, watch it play out and take care of everyone and keep them healthy.”
Added Westmont Hilltop hockey coach Art McQuillan after the LMHL canceled its championship playoffs on Thursday, “It’s disappointing that the playoffs won’t take place after a lot of hard work by all the teams, players and coaches during the course of the season. But it’s understandable given the gravity of the situation.”
Understandable, yes. But adapting to the void won’t be easy.
