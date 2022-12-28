JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fifty years after winning the Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Basketball Tournament, members of the 1972-73 Greater Johnstown boys basketball team will reunite.
The Trojans posted perhaps the most impressive run in program history, winning their first 25 games and a District 6 Class 3A title before falling to Sharon High School in the state playoffs.
A group of team members will celebrate on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown – exactly 50 years since the opening night of the 1972 tournament at the nearby arena.
When asked if the '72-73 Trojans were the best squad he led during a tenure from 1970 to 1997 that included 441 wins and six District 6 titles, coach Paul Litwalk declared:
“Absolutely.”
Future NBA player Pat Cummings was a junior on that team. Don Maser, who later played and coached at Division I Duquesne University, was the record-breaking, senior leading scorer. Kenny Horoho, a future St. Francis standout, was the play-making point guard.
Jack Buchan, who went on to be a quarterback at Indiana University, Gary Shaw, Lary Koval, Jerry Kaharick, Ron Stenger, Pete Molenda and Andy Polca also were on the roster.
Cummings and Shaw have passed away. Horoho said at least six of the former players and Litwalk have committed to attending the informal reunion dinner.
“I’ve had some really good teams, but that team, think about it, that year we played a lot of good teams, at Erie Prep, two good teams in the tournament, Altoona,” Litwalk said. “Every game we played, they were good games. We had a good nucleus.
“In the Sharon game in the state playoffs, we had four guys who fouled out. Sharon did not have one person foul out.”
Along the way, Greater Johnstown won the prestigious War Memorial Invitational while playing in front of 4,310 fans in the title game and a total attendance of 8,044 in two nights.
“Both nights were close to a sellout, especially the second night after we had won the opener,” Litwalk said. “That was a very good basketball game between two good teams that played very well.”
Greater Johnstown entered the 24th War Memorial Invitational Tournament after winning seven straight games to begin the season.
The Trojans beat St. John’s of Washington, D.C., 73-68 on opening night, setting tournament records by making 64% of their field goals (32 of 50) and 90% of their free throws (9 of 10). Horoho had 13 assists and Maser made 14 of 18 field goals among his 29 points.
"No one gave us a chance to win the tournament until we won the first game," said Horoho, who helped organize the reunion.
That set up a meeting with the state's top-ranked Chester team in the championship game. Chester beat John F. Kennedy of Cleveland on opening night.
"I think Chester was ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and maybe No. 1 on the planet," said Horoho, now a Pittsburgh attorney. "We had the fast break going. Don and Pat were playing great. They sagged in on those guys. I was able to hit a few open jumpers.
"The place was going crazy. The fans made it happen. They were a big part of the win. Coach 'Lit' had us well-prepared."
Johnstown used a 20-11 third-quarter advantage to hold off Chester 79-73 and earn the Trojans’ first War Memorial Invitational title since coach Paul Abele’s teams won back-to-back crowns in 1952 and 1953.
Maser scored 24 points, Horoho hit for 22 points, and Cummings netted 21 against Chester. Horoho dished out 11 assists in the title game and had 24 helpers in the tournament.
Buchan was an unsung hero, as the 6-foot-5 junior forward guarded Chester’s top scorer, Herman Harris, who finished with 24 points but missed 10 of his final 11 shots while being hounded by Buchan.
“Jack did a good job with him,” Litwalk said. “Jack played good defense and he was very strong in rebounding. When the ball got into his hands after a shot, he handled that very well. That’s through the whole season.”
Maser, who finished with 53 points and 26 rebounds in two nights, was named tournament MVP. Horoho made the all-tournament team with Chester’s Harris, John F. Kennedy’s Larry Boston and St. John’s Mark Hartley.
Pittsburgh Pirates star first baseman and future hall of famer Willie Stargell presented the awards, with former WJAC-TV sports director Bill Wilson serving as emcee.
Later in the season, Greater Johnstown defeated Johnstown Vo-Tech 72-50 in the District 6 big-school title game played in front of 4,965 fans at the War Memorial. Many fans were turned away from the packed arena on March 9, 1973, as the attendance mark previously set in 1951 was shattered.
Then, a 73-41 rout of District 9 Punxsutawney opened the state playoffs at the War Memorial. The arena also was the site of the memorable, but stunning 77-41 loss to District 7 fourth-place Sharon in the state quarterfinal round. Another big crowd, 3,624, attended.
Maser, Cummings, Buchan and Horoho fouled out of the state quarterfinal game, as Sharon went 17 of 32 at the free-throw line while Greater Johnstown was just 3 of 8.
“We had a strong schedule and it fit our program,” Litwalk said. “Day in and day out, they wanted to play and they played hard. As we were winning, and winning, and winning, it made them realize they were a good team.
"Twenty-five in a row, all the way through District 6 until we got to the Sharon game.”
The team produced a number of successful college players. Of greater significance, the team members went on to success as businessmen, attorneys, coaches and community leaders over the five decades since.
"The 1972-73 team, I'm very proud of what we had done on the court," Horoho said. "But all these years later, I'm even more proud of what they've done off the court."
