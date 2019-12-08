The “Hero of the Game” was introduced a few moments before the Johnstown Tomahawks and New Jersey Titans played with first place in the North American Hockey League East Division at stake.
His daughter and grand daughter helped 94-year-old John Battiste of Windber make his way to center ice at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday night.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Battiste was awarded three Purple Heart medals for injuries he suffered during his service in the Pacific in World War II.
When his family initially contacted the Tomahawks about the possibility of Battiste’s dropping the ceremonial first puck at the veterans-themed weekend games last month, the logistics didn’t work out.
But with Saturday being the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, it seemed appropriate that Battiste would drop the puck on this night.
He fought in five battles during the Pacific Campaign in World War II.
“Three years, seven months and 17 days,” Battiste said as he sat in the Veterans Memorial Museum at the War Memorial before the game, wearing a black cap and a purple shirt with the Purple Heart insignia on the crest.
The personable veteran listed Guadalcanal, Saipan, Tinian, Guam and Okinawa among the battles he fought in alongside his fellow Marines.
“I was wounded on Okinawa when I was 19 years old on May 17, 1945,” Battiste said. “At a place called Sugarloaf Hill. We cleaned them out.”
When he got to center ice, Battiste greeted the Tomahawks and Titans captains lining up for the puck drop.
Public address announcer Al Steele introduced him to a crowd of 1,754 while detailing his service, the medals, citations and three Purple Hearts.
“He is the ‘Hero of the Game’ and a member of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ ” Steele said. The crowd erupted in loud cheers.
As Pollock sang the national anthem with her hand on her cousin’s shoulder, Battiste, holding his cap, put his head down.
He was moved to tears by the rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Seeing how this veteran reacted to the anthem had many in the crowd fighting back tears as well.
“It was very emotional. My wife was crying,” said Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard. “It was a very special and very emotional presentation and I was proud to witness it.”
The Tomahawks recognize veterans and local military personnel during the JWF Hero of the Game promotion before each home date.
All of these moments are special, most of them stir the emotions.
Battiste certainly won over the crowd on Saturday.
He said he appreciated his moment on the ice as well as his time in the Veterans Memorial Museum in the arena.
“They all deserve it,” Battiste said of the recognition of the veterans.
“Even if they did not go to war, at least they were there and served.”
