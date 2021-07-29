Mike Migut hopes to put a new AAABA Tournament tradition in motion with a “Magnifique” hockey contribution to the 76th baseball event.
The proprietor of Valley Printing in downtown Johnstown, Migut – and his mother, Margie – presented Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III with an autographed Mario Lemieux No. 66 Pittsburgh Penguins jersey to be part of a giveaway on Tuesday during the second night of the week-long AAABA Tournament.
“I talked to George (Arcurio) about how the AAABA Tournament missed the whole year last year due to COVID,” Migut said on Wednesday at his Main Street business. “I asked if there was anything we could do to help more people come to the Tuesday game. I said, ‘How about a Lemieux jersey?’ ”
Arcurio said a special ticket has been made for the second night game involving Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
“Everybody who buys a ticket to the game will have an opportunity to win the jersey,” Arcurio said.
Lemieux was a prolific-scoring hall of fame player who led the Penguins to the long-suffering franchise’s first two Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992. Known as “Le Magnifique” or “Super Mario,” Lemieux also was a major force in keeping the team in Pittsburgh as one of its owners.
This isn’t the first time Migut has offered support to the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, sponsors of the tournament. In addition to Valley Printing’s role in producing AAABA Tournament programs and other items, Migut and his family donated an autographed Sidney Crosby jersey with a special patch commemorating the 75th AAABA Tournament in 2019.
That jersey, obtained with the help of Penguins equipment manager and Johnstown native Dana Heinze, was auctioned off to raise money for the tournament two years ago.
This time, Migut said he actually acquired the Lemieux jersey through some good fortune and decided to donate it.
“I won it at a charity auction somewhere,” Migut said.
“The AAABA means a lot to the town,” Migut added. “George Arcurio and the AAABA always try to support local businesses. This is a way for us to give back, especially after the hard year they had after not having the tournament last year.”
Arcurio said the drawing will be held in the later innings on Tuesday night.
“We’ll probably go until the seventh inning and then have everybody look toward right field," he said. "We’ll put the tickets in the drum and have one of the ambassadors pull out the ticket in front of everybody. We won’t stop the game. We’ll do it in between innings.”
Migut said he plans to donate a signed Bill Mazeroski item at next year’s tournament. For now, though, his family is content to mix hockey and baseball again.
“It’s a pretty good deal,” Migut said. “Come to the game and maybe walk home with a Lemieux jersey.”
