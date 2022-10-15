ANN ARBOR, Michigan – No. 5 Michigan accumulated 418 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 41-17 win over Penn State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.
Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards lead all rushers with 173 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Blake Corum added 166 yards and a pair of scores.
Michigan outgained No. 10 Penn State, 563-268. The Wolverines were 6 of 6 on red zone attempts.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 7 of 19 passing for 120 yards. His 74 yards rushing paced all Nittany Lion rushers. He left the game in the fourth quarter for undisclosed reasons.
Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen scored on a 1-yard run, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs reached the end zone on a 47-yard pick-six.
Penn State hosts Minnesota next Saturday in the annual White Out game.
This story will be updated.
