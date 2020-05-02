Jeffery Haer is headed from a Meyersdale baseball program with a rich tradition of winning to a college that has its own proud history.
Haer recently signed a National Letter of Intent to head to Division II Allegany College of Maryland, but it was more than the school’s winning atmosphere that drew the Red Raiders catcher to Maryland.
“I chose ACM because it is close to my home and has a good nursing program,” Haer said in a text.
Meyersdale baseball coach Buddy Howsare thinks it will be a good fit for Haer.
“I think he can thrive there both athletically and academically,” Howsare said. “He is a kid that is not very vocal, but leads by example and the younger players really look up to him. You don’t have to keep repeating yourself with him. Jeff is one of the kids on the field who always seems to be having a good time and when you are a catcher, if you can still have fun, that’s important. He likes the process, works hard and is a grinder.”
A three-year letterwinner in baseball, he was also a four-year letterwinner in football, playing every position on the offensive line. He also played different line positions on defense, but was primarily a nose guard.
In addition to his athletic prowess, Haer was a member of the Science Club, National Honors Society and prom committee in his junior year.
Meyersdale won the PIAA Class A title when Haer was a freshman, and did not have a losing record the past two seasons.
The Allegany College baseball program has gone to the NJCAA World Series nine times with 53 former Trojans having been drafted or signed professional baseball contracts, including six big leaguers. In the past 10 years, Allegany baseball has sent players onto seven different NCAA Division I schools and 16 different NCAA Division II schools.
Haer, the son of Jeff and Tracy Haer, of Meyersdale, said that his best high school memories trace back to that freshman year when the Red Raiders won the state title.
“I like hanging out with friends and bathroom boys meetings,” Haer said. “I also liked staying at school during the two-a-days for football camp.”
Haer hit .350 last spring with 18 RBIs and four doubles, while posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage behind home plate. He posted a 0.93 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 15 innings as a pitcher.
Like so many other seniors, whose plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Haer was disappointed not to have a chance to play this spring.
“This was like a nightmare for us,” Howsare said. “We had eight returning starters back with 10 seniors in the lineup. It was just such a huge disappointment to not get a chance to play. The kids had been working really hard, and we had projected that we had the chance to be among the final four in the state and maybe higher.
“Jeff will have a chance to take some of that frustration to college and continue working. “If you work hard, you will be successful.”
