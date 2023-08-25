MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Despite not getting a first down until about a minute left in the first half, the Meyersdale Red Raiders scored plenty on Friday night taking down the Curwensville Golden Tide 39-20.
Meyersdale was led by Ian Brenneman who had 134 yards on the ground on 16 carries with a score.
“The guys really worked hard in the weight room this offseason,” Brenneman said. “In the second half, they really opened up the holes and without them I would not have been running as good as I did. They seemed to wear Curwensville down for sure.”
Red Raiders coach Ryan Donaldson agrees.
“We tired them out with what we did on offense, and the defense was solid all night,” Donaldson said. “We even talked all week about taking care of their bodies, so we didn’t cramp, and this game was won with all the work these guys put in during the offseason.”
The big plays in the second half doomed the Golden Tide.
“We gave up way too many big plays,” Curwensville coach Jim Thompson said. “Kick return, long pass and the one that really hurt was the 50-yard touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds left in the first half. We dominated that half, but we only scored one touchdown when we made it to the red zone three or four times.”
Curwensville took the opening kickoff and chewed up yardage on the shoulders of Braden Holland, until they crossed into Red Raider territory where the Meyersdale defense stiffened with Brenneman almost picking off a pass with nothing but open grass in front of him, but it slid through his hands forcing a Golden Tide punt.
The Meyersdale offense found it tough to gain traction in the opening quarter, unable to convert a first down.
It was the Red Raiders special teams that struggled in the opening quarter with Curwensville’s Jarrett Anderson blocking a Meyersdale punt and falling on it at the Red Raiders’ 15 to set up the Golden Tide with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.
On the opening play of the second, Holland punched in from 2 yards out to make it 6-0 when the point-after attempt failed on a bad snap.
Meyersdale again struggled to move the chains on its opening possession of the second quarter, and then after a shanked 2-yard punt Curwensville again started in Red Raiders territory at the 40-yard line.
The Golden Tide got into the red zone, but the Red Raiders defense forced a turnover on downs as momentum began to switch in favor of the home team.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Red Raiders offense started to show life collecting their first first down with just over a minute left in the half.
Then from their own 44-yard line, the Red Raiders’ Lance Jones hit Malachi Carr on the right sideline for what would have been a short gain, but Carr made several spin moves and bounced off a defender to race all the way to the end zone, tying the game at 6.
Meyersdale fumbled on their first play of the half, and it was recovered by Connor Luzier setting the Golden Tide up at the 40-yard line, opening a wild third quarter.
Several plays later, it was Tyler Dunn finding Hunter Tkacik for a 30-yard strike down the middle giving the Golden Tide a 14-6 lead.
The lead didn’t last long as on the ensuing kickoff Tristan Ohler raced 75 yards for the Meyersdale score and after Brenneman’s two-point conversion the game was tied at 14.
The Red Raiders defense then came up big as Carr picked off a Dunn pass setting Meyersdale up near midfield.
Several plays later, it was Spenser Whitfield who ran off left tackle and got the edge and scored from 19 yards away to give the hosts a 20-14 lead.
Curwensville then had disaster strike on its next possession as a three-and-out set up a punt from their own end zone. That punt was blocked by Meyersdale’s Jordan Synowietz, and recovered by Dylan Teets to give the Red Raiders a 26-14 lead.
Meyersdale struck again on its next series with Brenneman breaking loose for 53 yards, setting up Whitfield for his second score of the night from 14 yards, making it 32-14.
The fourth quarter saw both teams trading early strikes with Brenneman taking a handoff in from 5 yards out, and then Curwensville Tyler Dunn hit Cael Butler for a 74-yard strike on the next play making it 39-20 which set the final.
Meyersdale (1-0) hosts Glendale next week while Curwensville (0-1) returns home to face Windber.
