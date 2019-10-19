MEYERSDALE – The Meyersdale Red Raiders rebounded from a Week 8 loss at Portage in a big way, posting a 68-18 win over North Star on Friday at Meyersdale Area High School.
The Red Raiders (8-1) opened with 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back against the Cougars (2-7).
Drake Gindlesperger opened the scoring with a 9-yard run, the first of three touchdowns on just seven carries.
Devin Kretchman, who rushed for 106 yards on seven carries, followed with a 20-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
Alec Supanick, who scored all three of North Star’s touchdowns, got the guests on the board with a 74-yard scamper.
Tyler Fisher then returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to push the Meyersdale lead to 21-6. Gindlesperger powered in from the 1 to wrap up the first-quarter scoring.
Dakota Kennell reeled in a 30-yard pass from Mahlon Reese to push the lead to 35-6, just before Supanick sliced into that advantage with a 48-yard scoring run.
Fisher sent Meyersdale into the half with a 41-12 lead thanks to a 64-yard punt return.
Gindlesperger (13), Dan Ludwick (1) and Andrew Decker (5) scored rushing touchdowns for Meyersdale during the third while Supanick added a 90-yard kickoff return following Decker’s score.
Kyle Robertson’s 9-yard run cemented the final during the fourth quarter.
