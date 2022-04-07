In a change of fortunes during Wednesday’s school board meeting, the Meyersdale Area School District will pursue entry into the Inter-County Conference (ICC) beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
During February’s gathering, the Red Raiders sought admission into the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference (LHAC).
“The process for finding a true fit for Meyersdale athletically has been very exciting and challenging all at the same time,” Meyersdale Athletic Director Craig Gindlesperger said.
“Meyersdale, as well as some of other county schools, have been in deep discussion, multiple meetings, with multiple conferences in this process. Meyersdale does appreciate all of the opportunities afforded us by the various conferences and all of their (LHAC and Heritage) efforts in this process.”
The school board voted 7-0, with two members absent, to seek admittance in the ICC.
Meyersdale had been admitted to the LHAC in February, but received an offer to join the ICC in all sports.
The ICC previously approached Meyersdale with a football-only offer.
“Our school district’s board of directors approved for Meyersdale to be admitted to the ICC (Inter-County Conference) after having been admitted to the LHAC in February,” Gindlesperger said. “The recourse was as a result of an offer presented to our school after that February meeting took place.”
The LHAC includes Bedford, Bishop Carroll Catholic (non-football, co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic), Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Meyersdale, along with fellow WestPAC members Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township, North Star and Windber, are seeking admission to leave its current league.
Current WestPAC schools Conemaugh Valley and Portage will be joining the Heritage Conference in 2023-24 and 2022-23, respectively.
The Inter-County Conference includes Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Everett, Fannett-Metal (non-football), Forbes Road (non-football), Glendale, Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, McConnellsburg (non-football), Mount Union, Northern Bedford County, Southern Fulton (non-football), Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain, West Branch and Williamsburg (non-football, co-op with Juniata Valley).
What made the ICC more attractive to Meyersdale was most schools in the league have similar enrollments.
“The greatest appeal in Meyersdale making the change were the similarity of enrollment figures, which demographically coincides with the current schools in the ICC,” Gindlesperger said. “It places our student-athletes in a more competitive realm while providing a higher level of safe play with schools of similar size.”
