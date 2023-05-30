MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Zoe Hetz drove in five runs to pace a red-hot Meyersdale offense and Izabella Donaldson struck out eight batters in three innings as the Red Raiders rolled to a 15-0 mercy rule-shortened victory over McConnellsburg on Tuesday in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal softball game.
The Red Raiders (20-0) have won all but two of their games by 10 or more runs, and the Spartans (9-11) never had a chance against the Somerset County powerhouse.
“Great hitting team, from top to bottom,” McConnellsburg coach Dana Winters said of Meyersdale. “Quality pitcher. We just didn’t play our best today. The last two or three games, we’ve been error-free. We just couldn’t do it today.”
Jezlyn Bivens’ two-out double in the top of the first gave the Spartans their only base runner, and MaKayley Shafer’s grounder to first base was the only other time they put the ball in play against Donaldson.
“She’s an ace,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “She likes going right after the batters. Her goal is to strike everyone out. Obviously, she’s not going to do that, (but) we’ve got the defense behind her this year.”
They have the offense, too.
Meyersdale pounded out 14 hits – including three by Amelia Kretchman and two apiece from Laurel Daniels and Jessica Daughton. Every starter had at least one hit and either scored a run or drove in one.
Daniels gave the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead in the first with a bases-loaded single, and Hetz delivered the big blow with a three-run homer to center field that made it 5-0.
“I was surprised,” Hetz said of her blast. “I’ve been struggling the past couple of weeks, so I just told myself going into the playoffs that none of that mattered. I just needed to clear my head. It felt good.”
A two-out double by Shelby Hetz drove in Donaldson in the second.
Megan Walters dropped down a safety squeeze bunt in the third, and Zoe Hetz had a two-run single that made it 12-0. Kretchman added an RBI single and Marcy Dupre drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 14-0. Amber Long’s base hit brought home the game-ending run and sent the Red Raiders back to the title game.
“It’s been like that all year,” Miller said of his team’s offense. “Great hitting team. It’s a joy to coach these girls. We’re heading into another district championship. We just have to keep it rolling and then on to states and let the chips fall."
Meyersdale, which has won two consecutive district titles and five straight WestPAC championships, will play Berlin Brothersvalley at 2 p.m. Thursday at Somerset. The Red Raiders also earned District 5 crowns in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
