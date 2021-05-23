The Meyersdale softball team was the lone area team to earn a No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 5 playoffs in the Class 1A and 2A classifications. In baseball, Bedford and Somerset are the top squads from the district in their subregional brackets.
The Red Raiders enter the postseason with an 18-0 mark, having already won the WestPAC title. Meyersdale hosts No. 8 seed Rockwood (5-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when all four quarterfinals take place. No. 2 seed Shade (15-4) entertains No. 7 McConnellsburg (7-12) and third-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek (12-4) hosts No. 6 Fannett-Metal (8-11). Fifth-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (9-9) travels to No. 4 Forbes Road (9-8).
Semifinals are scheduled for June 1, with the finals to follow on June 3.
In Class 2A softball, Everett (16-1) is the No. 1 seed and will receive a first-round bye.
No. 4 seed Conemaugh Township (9-9) hosts No. 5 Tussey Mountain (7-10) at 3:30 p.m. Monday, with the winner traveling to Everett in Thursday’s semifinals. On Monday, No. 2 seed Chestnut Ridge (14-6) entertains seventh-seeded North Star (0-19) at 2:30 p.m. and No. 3 Windber (9-8) hosts sixth-seeded Northern Bedford (6-13) at 4:30 p.m. The finals are scheduled for June 2.
No. 1 seed Southern Fulton (12-6), No. 2 Fannett-Metal (12-7) and No. 3 Berlin Brothersvalley (12-7) are the top three seeds in Class 1A baseball and receive byes into Tuesday’s quarterfinals. There are three first-round matchups set to take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday. No. 7 seed Meyersdale (7-9) hosts 10th-seeded Tussey Mountain (7-10) (winner meets Fannett-Metal), No. 11 Shade (1-14) travels to No. 6 Northern Bedford (8-11) (victor gets Berlin) and No. 8 Turkeyfoot Valley (7-10) entertains No. 9 HOPE for Hyndman (6-11) (winner travels to Southern Fulton).
No. 4 Rockwood hosts fifth-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The semifinals are set for Thursday, with the finals slated for June 2.
In Class 2A baseball, No. 4 seed Windber (12-6) hosts fifth-seeded North Star (6-10) at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The winner travels to No. 1 seed Everett (13-3) for a 1 p.m. semifinal contest on Wednesday.
No. 3 seed Conemaugh Township (14-4) makes the trek to second-seeded McConnellsburg (14-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The finals are scheduled for June 1.
Bedford (12-8) hosts Chestnut Ridge (10-8) in a District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner will meet District 9’s Punxsutawney at Showers Field in DuBois at 4:30 p.m. on June 1.
In Class 4A, Somerset (6-14) meets District 8’s Carrick at Greenway Field in Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. contest on Thursday. The winner will play either Clearfield or St. Marys in the subregional title game at noon on June 2 at a District 5 site.
