MEYERSDALE, Pa. – As Ryan Donaldson made the walk from midfield toward his Meyersdale football team on Friday night the players broke into a jubilant celebration, applauding and cheering as the coach took time to enjoy the moment.
To say it was a long time coming would be an understatement.
Meyersdale’s 33-22 victory over Conemaugh Valley was the program’s first victory in 699 days and snapped a 15-game losing streak.
The Red Raiders (1-3) faced a difficult early schedule, but Donaldson steadfastly believed that his team was much better this season.
“They earned this even before tonight,” he said. “It hasn’t shown in the record column, but we had a very good offseason.
“They worked their tails off for a long season ahead, good or bad – hopefully good from this point on. I’m proud of my team, proud of my coaches.”
Daulton Sellers had a hand in all five touchdowns – catching two, throwing for two and rushing for one. The final score came with 2:09 remaining and all but assured the Red Raiders of their first victory since beating Shade 27-20 on Oct. 23, 2020.
“It feels like forever,” Sellers said of celebrating a victory. “It feels great. I’ve been waiting for this for the past two years. It’s awesome.”
Conemaugh Valley (0-4) relied almost exclusively on running back Eli Darr to carry the load on offense. Darr finished with 37 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
“Eli’s coming into his own,” Blue Jays coach Matt Kent said.
When Darr scored from 3 yards out to pull Conemaugh Valley within a point in the third quarter he had rushed for 224 yards on 24 carries – good for 9.33 yards per carry. From there on, the Red Raiders held him to 19 yards on 13 carries, or 1.46 yards per carry.
“We stepped up,” Sellers said. “At the beginning, it was a little shaky. We weren’t firing out. But as the night went on, we really glued together.”
Sellers spent most of the night taking snaps at quarterback in Meyersdale’s shotgun-based offense – he completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards and ran 20 times for 96 yards – but also split out wide at times to give way to his younger brother.
Drake Sellers completed 6 of 8 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Conemaugh Valley went ahead on Adam Jasper’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Noah Hendershot, which was not only the Blue Jays’ first aerial strike of the year, but just the team’s eighth pass attempt of the season.
Meyersdale took its first lead on Drake Sellers’ 68-yard touchdown pass to his brother, but the Blue Jays answered with Darr’s 14-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion, which gave them a 14-7 lead.
Daulton Sellers found Malachi Carr for a 16-yard TD pass, and the second of Tristin Ohler’s three extra-point kicks tied the game.
Meyersdale’s defense got a red-zone stop, then drove 84 yards to take the lead on Drake Sellers’ 24-yard pass to Daulton Sellers.
“It makes our offense a lot more diverse,” Daulton Sellers said of their ability to switch positions. “The defense is really put in a loop, and they have no idea what’s coming. I can throw the ball; he can throw the ball. I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. He can catch the ball.”
Conemaugh Valley put together a 13-play drive to start the second half – with Darr carrying on nine of those, including a 3-yard scoring run – to pull within a point. But Zach Summy and Daulton Sellers stopped Darr for a loss on the two-point conversion try.
The Red Raiders responded quickly. Drake Sanders found Carr for a 27-yard gain on the second play of the drive. Carr appeared to lose the ball as he hit the ground, but after some discussion between the officials, it was ruled a catch.
“That clearly was not a catch,” Kent said. “That’s what sparked the whole thing. I think everyone in the stadium thought it was an incomplete pass.”
On the next play, Daulton Sellers took a pitch from his brother and found Ohler open for a 51-yard touchdown.
The extra point attempt failed, and the Blue Jays pulled within five when Daulton Sellers was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. But Meyersdale’s defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs and recovering a fumble deep in Conemaugh Valley territory to seal the win.
“I told them, it’s about time we got things rolling on both sides of the ball,” Donaldson said. “Defense played tough. Offense – what else is there to say after what we did offensively tonight? But we can’t be defined by this win. We have to lock back into it on Sunday, when we watch film, and get ready for North Star.”
