MEYERSDALE – When it comes to the Meyersdale offense this season, the Red Raiders hope to be buyers and Sellers.
Coach Ryan Donaldson’s team is buying into a new offensive approach – one that should take advantage of the skill set that quarterback Daulton Sellers possesses.
“It fits exactly what I do,” said Sellers, a 6-foot junior who attends Salisbury-Elk Lick but plays for the Red Raiders as part of a co-op. “It’s basically everything that I’d need in the offense.”
Donaldson always knew that Sellers was his quarterback of the future, but shifted him to wide receiver when Briar Sheets won the signal-calling job last season.
Sellers led the team in receiving, catching 19 passes for 205 yards, and saw limited action at quarterback, as he completed four of his 14 passes with four interceptions and no touchdowns. He also carried 21 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Donaldson didn’t want to reveal much about his new-look offense, but said that it will take advantage of Sellers’ athleticism now that Sheets has graduated.
“Our quarterback, he’s a dual-threat guy,” the coach said. “He can hurt you with his legs as well.”
Traditionally, Meyersdale has featured a power running game.
But the Red Raiders struggled offensively during a 2-7 2020 campaign.
Evan Brenneman returns for his senior season after leading the team with 363 yards on the ground, including five touchdowns, but he was limited by injury early in camp.
“We know what he can do but we haven’t seen a whole lot of him,” Donaldson said. “He’s been at practice, but he hasn’t been able to line up. Hopefully, he’ll be back.”
Fullback Kyle Robertson, who averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season, expects to see more touches with the offense this season.
“We have some changes on offense and some changes on defense,” Robertson said. “We have some lettermen who are back, and a bunch of the younger kids on the field are going to have some playing time already.”
Sellers will look to take on more of a leadership role. While co-ops between neighboring schools are becoming more common – and Salisbury Elks have suited up for the Red Raiders for years – it’s a bit unusual to have the starting quarterback come from outside of the host school district.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a co-op quarterback before,” said Donaldson, who has been a coach with the program for nine years and played for the Red Raiders. “He’s been with us for several years.”
Despite not sharing classes or hallways with most of his teammates, Sellers fits in well with them – whether they come from Meyersdale, Salisbury or Turkeyfoot Valley, which also has a co-op with the Red Raiders.
“There isn’t too much of a difference,” Donaldson said. “He’s a guy that’s committed in the offseason. Any chance he has to come to spring practices, summer practices, he’s there. He fits in well.”
Sellers, who plays basketball for Salisbury-Elk Lick, said his relationships on the football field in Meyersdale are just as strong as the ones he’s forged with his classmates on the court.
“I think it’s good,” Sellers said. “It brings everyone together in one big family. It’s a good experience.”
