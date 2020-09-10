A year after a 9-2 football campaign, Meyersdale has 17 returning lettermen but just three starters back on both offense and defense.
The Red Raiders still expect to reap the benefits from last season’s success.
“I think that we set a good precedent last season,” Red Raiders third-year coach Ryan Donaldson said. “We graduated a lot of two-way starters, but we want to continue to build on that success. Our players this season are hungry and driven.
“We have a lot of youngsters who will be on the field. We have guys that are itching to get at it.”
The Red Raiders advanced to the District 5 Class AA playoffs, falling to Berlin Brothersvalley, a team they defeated during the regular season, in the first round.
Meyersdale’s top two rushers – Devin Kretchman (1,071 yards on 179 carries) and Drake Gindlesperger (336 on 55) – have both graduated, along with quarterback Mahlon Reese and a strong corps of experienced linemen.
Briar Sheets had a chance to get his feet wet at quarterback when Reese was injured at the beginning of last season, and will return for his senior year.
Sophomore Daulton Sellers is also expected to be in the mix at quarterback.
John Harvey, the Raiders’ leading receiver last year (13 receptions for 287 yards), also returns – along with senior linemen Hunter Beal and Bryant Most.
“We have had a large number of players that have spent a lot of time in the weight room during the offseason,” Donaldson said.
“On offense, I expect us to be balanced and we have a lot of different guys that can carry the ball, each with their own skill sets. We have a lot of guys that will be competing for jobs.”
Despite being without leading tackler Gindlesperger (102 stops), Donaldson believes the Red Raiders’ defense will be solid.
“Our biggest concern is lack of experience,” Donaldson said. “We have a lot of new guys who are working hard to learn as quickly as possible.”
The Red Raiders open the season on Friday at Tussey Mountain.
“Our goal is to compete every week,” Donaldson said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Things have changed so much, and we are really looking forward to just being able to get out there and play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.