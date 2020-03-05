Meyersdale senior Reese Kennell is a man of his word. He made a pact to continue his baseball career in college with his grandfather, Harry “Mush” Kennell, before the elder Kennell passed away in 2016. Recently, Reese Kennell committed to compete on the diamond at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, backing his words with action.
“Fulfilling that promise with my grandfather meant the world to me,” Reese Kennell said. “He was and still is one of my greatest mentors in my life.
“I wrote the promise on a note that I then placed in his casket.”
Pitt-Greensburg is a Division III program led by coach Scott Adams in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. The Bobcats recruited Kennell, a healthcare management major, as a shortstop and right-handed pitcher.
“I enjoyed their campus and the hospitality of the faculty as well as the students,” Kennell said. “When I first walked in, I could tell by the overall atmosphere it was the place for me. When I arrived for my visit, the first thing that happened was a few players shook my hand and welcomed me. Coach Adams and his program are a well-rounded and competitive program that I’m excited to be a part of.”
Kennell led Meyersdale in 2019 with a .448 average, nine doubles, .637 slugging percentage and 1.138 on-base plus slugging percentage.
He also stole eight bases and compiled 25 strikeouts in 311/3 innings. As a freshman member on the 2017 PIAA Class A championship squad, Kennell has matured into one of the team’s leaders heading into his senior season.
“He always had a lot of athletic ability. He’s always had the physical tools, but honestly where he’s grown the most over the last offseason has been his attitude and mental game,” Meyersdale coach Buddy Howsare said.
“He’s more focused. He’s more dialed in now than I’ve ever seen him.”
Kennell possesses the athletic ability to play anywhere on the field.
“He’s one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached,” Howsare said.
“He plays middle infield, that’s where he is comfortable. But he can play anywhere in the infield. Obviously he’s a top-notch pitcher. He plays outfield really well. If we needed him to, he can get behind the dish and catch.
“He honestly can play all nine positions on the baseball field and he can play them well.”
Kennell has lettered three years in baseball and basketball, twice in cross country and once in football.
Kennell is the son of Tim and Tiffany Kennell, of Meyersdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.