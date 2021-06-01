BEDFORD – It took five innings before Forbes Road shortstop Payton Kendall’s line-drive RBI triple got the Cardinals on the board.
Meyersdale pitcher Tara Knopsnyder, however, had an early two-run cushion to work with, and that’s as close as the Cardinals got to taking the lead.
The top-seeded Red Raider bats proceeded to come alive in the bottom of the fifth as they went on to score nine runs as they pummeled the fourth-seeded Cardinals, 11-1, in the District 5 Class 1A semifinals at Bedford Area High School on Thursday afternoon.
That victory set up a date with Shade on at 1 p.m. Thursday at Berlin Brothersvalley High School.
“We’re very fortunate to have the hitters we do,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said.
“I pretty much started with this line up at the beginning of the season, and it hasn’t changed much throughout the year.”
Meyersdale looked like it might have found its groove at the plate in the fourth on a ground ball hit to the shortstop Kendall and a Raider runner appeared to have beaten the throw. After discussion, however, the umpires ruled that on the scoring attempt the runner ran out of the baseline.
“That lit a fire under our girls,” Miller said. “They responded the way I wanted them to, and really took care of business at the plate. Hats off to Forbes Road, that’s a good team. Their record might not show, but that’s a really good team.”
The outburst began in the fifth frame beginning with a two-run single from Zoe Hetz which scored both Laurel Daniels and Alix Tipton to help blow the game open as part of a four-run frame for the Raiders.
Hetz is one of five freshman who are either hitting above or just below the .400 mark this season. The first baseman went 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
“It’s really exciting,” Hetz said of the freshman contributions. “We’ve been playing together since we were 9. We’ve been ready for since we were younger and now that’s coming together, it’s really exciting.”
The Red Raiders wasted no time going back to the bat rack again in the sixth as Hetz added two-run double scoring Tipton and Daniels. Isabella Donaldson sealed the win on a walk to activate the 10-run rule.
“We had that two-run lead there and as a pitcher, you want to keep runs for scoring,” Red Raiders pitcher Tara Knopsnyder said. “I just try to keep a level head. (Meyersdale’s) Defense did really good, (Forbes Road) hit the ball on me, they had my back.”
Knopsnyder went the distance as she struck out eight while giving up the run on five hits and no walks.
Meyersdale had four hitters register at least two hits as it kept its hopes for an undefeated season alive.
“They executed some good bunts and just placed the ball in some areas where fielders weren’t at,” Forbes Road coach Logan Barkman said. “You can’t do much about those. A couple throwing errors here and there cost us as well and piled up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.