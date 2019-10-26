MARION CENTER — Meyersdale returned the opening kickoff 77 yards to the Marion Center 6-yard line, scored two plays later to take an early lead and held on to beat the Stingers, 24-14, in a Heritage Conference-WestPAC second-place crossover game Friday night.
“This was a tough, physical game, and that’s what we expected out of them,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “This is what we want in this crossover game because this is going to make us better for what we have coming up.
“We knew coming into this that we were playing for something tonight. Now we are able to play a home game against our rival next week.”
The Red Raiders, who finished behind conference champ Portage in the conference standings after a tiebreaker, jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Devin Kretchman on the second play from scrimmage and on a 4-yard touchdown run by the senior with 3:49 left in the opening period.
Marion Center threw interceptions on its first two possessions and struggled to get anything going early.
After some halftime adjustments in their running game, the Stingers were able to move the ball on the opening drive of the second half, a 72-yard, 5-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Garet Wells.
Meyersdale answered, and Brennan Campbell kicked a 31-yard field goal with 6:07 on the clock in the third quarter to give the Red Raiders a 17-6 lead.
Marion Center stayed in it, and on the Stingers next possession, quarterback Ty Ryen hit Justin Peterson with a 34-yard touchdown pass. After a 2-point conversion run by Keegan Whifield, Marion Center pulled within three, 17-14, with 2:38 left in the third quarter.
Meyersdale all but put the game out of reach when Kretchman scored his third TD of the game, a 3-yard run with 2:56 to play to put the Red Raiders up 24-14.
Meyersdale will likely face WestPAC rival and the league’s third-place team by way of tiebreaker, Berlin-Brothersvalley, in the District 5 Class A playoffs.
