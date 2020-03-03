BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Frostburg State freshman Shawna Leonard has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week following an impressive weekend trip to North Carolina.
The Meyersdale graduate pitched 12 1/3 innings, struck out 12, allowed just eight hits and no earned runs.
Leonard got the win on Saturday against Chowan. The right-hander pitched five innings and gave up just three hits while striking out four batters. She earned a save after pitching the final 2 2/3 innings on Sunday, fanning five batters.
Through seven appearances and three starts, Leonard has amassed a 1.77 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched.
