Shawna Leonard

Frostburg State freshman Shawna Leonard delivers a pitch during the 2020 season. 

 Frostburg State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Frostburg State freshman Shawna Leonard has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week following an impressive weekend trip to North Carolina.

The Meyersdale graduate pitched 12 1/3 innings, struck out 12, allowed just eight hits and no earned runs.

Leonard got the win on Saturday against Chowan. The right-hander pitched five innings and gave up just three hits while striking out four batters. She earned a save after pitching the final 2 2/3 innings on Sunday, fanning five batters. 

Through seven appearances and three starts, Leonard has amassed a 1.77 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched.

