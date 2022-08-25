MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Meyersdale will have plenty of opportunities for team bonding this season.
In the final year of the WestPAC, the Red Raiders will be traveling all over the state to find games.
Coach Ryan Donaldson hasn’t been able to find an opponent for Week 2, but as of now, his team is scheduled to travel 839 miles and log more than 17 hours of bus time, starting with a scrimmage at James Buchanan in Franklin County.
Meyersdale begins and ends the regular season with trips to Clearfield County – opening with Curwensville and closing with Moshannon Valley.
In between, the Raiders have relatively short conference road trips to Conemaugh Township and Windber before a long haul to Brownsville in Fayette County.
“As far as the travel goes, we’re going to embrace it,” Donaldson said. “We’re playing a lot of teams that we haven’t played in a long time.”
Donaldson hopes that the road trips help bring his team together.
“That’s part of the experience – the bus rides that you won’t forget, with your teammates – especially farther trips like we have this year,” he said.
“We just have to make sure we get off the bus ready to go.”
The Red Raiders went 0-10 in 2021 – just the program’s second winless season in the past half-century – and failed to score more than one touchdown in eight of their games. Donaldson and his players have worked to put that season behind them.
“Part of the message to the team is – new season, blank page,” he said. “There’s a lot that falls under that. We had to hit the reset button very quickly in the winter, spring, summer. We had the best offseason that I’ve had as a head coach.
“The buy-in had to happen, and it did happen. It wasn’t just kids showing up. They worked harder than they ever have.”
One of the players who exemplified that attitude is junior Brady McKenzie.
“He’s going to be one of our offensive guards and defensive linemen,” Donaldson said. “We’re expecting Brady to have that breakout season in his junior year on both sides of the ball. He’s spent any time he could in the weight room since December. It’s carried over to him being the leader of our offensive and defensive lines.”
Meyersdale returns seven starters on each side of the ball, including senior quarterback Daulton Sellers, who threw for 518 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He also ran for a team-leading 564 yards and four touchdowns.
“Daulton is a great athlete, and he knows the offense very well,” Donaldson said. “He can hurt defenses with his legs and his arm.”
Junior Bryson Hetz takes over at running back.
“He’s looked very, very good,” Donaldson said. “He’s smaller and quick, but really tough. With what we want to do on offense, he fits the running back role very well.”
While the offensive scheme remains the same, Donaldson is switching to a 4-3 defense in a move designed to take advantage of the Red Raiders’ speed.
“This is definitely the fastest team that I’ve had – even faster than the really good team we had a few years ago, I think,” Donaldson said, attributing that quality to work done in the offseason.
Senior middle linebacker Collin Krause returns to anchor the defense.
“Collin’s been our starter since his sophomore year,” Donaldson said. “Last year, he had over 100 tackles. He’s the core of the defense as far as making the calls, making the plays. He’s definitely the quarterback of our defense.”
Krause is one of just five seniors on the Red Raiders roster.
“There’s a lot of younger kids – freshmen and sophomores – that will be relied on on Friday nights,” Donaldson said.
