BROWNSVILLE, Pa. – Meyersdale tallied 28 points in the first quarter, posted two 100-yard rushers and picked off five passes on defense to blank Brownsville 69-0 on Friday night.
Meyersdale junior Bryson Hetz rumbled for 134 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Senior Daulton Sellers totaled 114 rushing yards and three scores on nine totes while throwing for a score.
Meyersdale (2-5) ended a two-game losing streak.
Brownsville fell to 0-7.
In the first quarter, Daulton Sellers (9 yards), Hetz (22, 11) and Tristin Ohler (44) provided touchdown runs. Ohler went 9-for-10 in extra points on the night.
The Red Raiders poured it on with 20 points in the second frame. Daulton Sellers scored from 27 yards out on the ground.
Hetz added a 45-yard scoring scamper, and Sellers found paydirt from 20 yards out.
Meyersdale led 48-0 at halftime.
Collin Krause hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Sellers, and Ian Brenneman found the end zone from a yard out to give Meyersdale a 62-0 advantage after three quarters.
Krause returned a fumble 11 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to set the final.
On defense, Malachi Carr, Lance Jones, Zack Ryan, Sellers and Drake Sellers each provided an interception.
Ryan led Meyersdale’s defense with 11 tackles. Krause made nine stops, and Brady McKenzie and Zach Summy each netted eight tackles. Gianni Browne, McKenzie and Summy each produced one sack.
The Red Raiders travel to Moshannon Valley next week and will host a Heritage Conference opponent on Oct. 28.
