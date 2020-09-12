SAXTON – Meyersdale got off to a strong start against host Tussey Mountain on Friday night, but the youthful Red Raiders were unable to sustain that early success, falling 35-21 to the Titans at Dick L. Hess Stadium.
The Titans, one of the best teams in the Inter-County Conference last season, spotted Meyersdale a 13-0 lead, but was able to exploit four Red Raiders turnovers, several late in the game, to pull ahead and secure the victory.
“Tussey Mountain made some mistakes and we were able to capitalize on those,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “We just made too many mistakes in the second half.”
The Titans were a late addition to Meyersdale’s schedule.
The Red Raiders were originally slated to face Ferndale in Week 1 before the Yellow Jackets joined with Conemaugh Valley in a co-op prior to the start of the season, forcing the schedule switch.
Brendan Wright and David Smith each had an interception, Smith’s putting the Titans ahead 28-21 with 3:44 left.
Wright’s interception came with 11:45 remaining in the fourth quarter on Meyersdale’s first play on offense, returning the ball 71 yards to put Tussey Mountain ahead 21-13.
The Titans also forced two fumbles, one on the goal line with lineman Chad Morningstar jarring the ball loose and recovering on the 2.
Morningstar also blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter to help keep the game a one-possession contest going into halftime.
Kaden Lucko, the Titans leading rusher from last season, accrued 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. His 57-yard TD in the first quarter got Tussey Mountain on the board and his second one set the final with 1:08 left in the contest.
Titans quarterback Colton Bishop added 68 yards and a touchdown to round out the offense. He did not attempt a pass in the second half.
Two errors on Tussey Mountain punts gave the Red Raiders their first two scores.
After a muffed punt return, Meyersdale recovered and scored on a 2-yard run by Ethan Simpson.
The Red Raiders then recovered a botched snap in the end zone to lead 13-0 after the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Briar Sheets threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, while going 16 of 35 through the air.
Daulton Sellers caught eight passes for 66 yards while John Harvey had three for 39. Collin Krause had a 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21 in the fourth quarter. Meyersdale was held to minus-8 yards rushing.
Devin Donica had two interceptions for Meyersdale, which travels to Blacklick Valley next Friday.
“We know that we have to execute better,” Donaldson said.
“We knew that as young as we are that we were going to make mistakes, but we have to get back to work on Monday and I think we will be all right.”
