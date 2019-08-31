MEYERSDALE – The home team’s locker room was rocking to a 43-year-old song after Meyersdale’s 42-7 victory over Blacklick Valley on Friday night.
Pretty fitting for an old-school effort that relied on a big, physical offensive line and powerful running backs.
Devin Kretchman scored three touchdowns, defensive lineman Hunter Beal returned an interception for a score and the Red Raiders led for all but 16 seconds in a game in which they overcame seven fumbles.
Meyersdale (2-0) took the lead 16 seconds into the game, as Tyler Fisher went 57 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage, but there was a long way to go between that play and the Raiders jubilantly singing along to the Ramones’ 1976 hit “Blitzkrieg Bop,” in a postgame celebration.
Coach Rich Price’s Blacklick Valley squad, which lost 48-0 to Portage in Week 1, took that opening punch but hung around with WestPAC favorite Meyersdale for the first half.
“This wasn’t easy,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “We had to coach them, make sure they were able to focus the entire time. We were able to make adjustments at halftime, which I think did pan out. We wore them down a little bit on both sides of the ball.
“Hat’s off to Coach Price and Blacklick,” Donaldson said. “They came out ready to go. Going into halftime at 21-7, it was a dogfight.”
Kretchman’s 46-yard touchdown run, in which he started right, then cut back to the left side, breaking tackles along the way, made it 35-7.
“That’s Devin,” Donaldson said. “We expect that out of Devin every single night. It takes multiple guys to bring him down, so that’s expected. We did get the push from our offensive line and we made key blocks outside as necessary, but with Drake Gindlesperger and Devin Kretchman in the backfield, we expect to be able to go at anybody. That’s the plan each week.”
Kretchman had a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put the Red Raiders up 14-0, but Dom DiPaola intercepted a Briar Sheets pass to help keep Blacklick Valley in the game. DiPaola ran for 9 yards to pick up a first down, then found Kolten Szymusiak for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Ian McGee’s extra point cut the deficit in half.
Meyersdale responded with a Kretchman 5-yard touchdown run, but Blacklick Valley wasn’t done yet. DiPaola quickly moved the Vikings to the Meyersdale 15-yard line. His pass to Cody Williams at the end of the half was caught but Williams couldn’t quite get a foot in bounds.
“If we score at the end of that half, you never know,” Price said. “You have to credit their cornerback, No. 20 (Fisher). Our guy caught the ball, he pushed him out of bounds. That’s a good defensive play. If that changes a little bit, you never know.”
Instead, Meyersdale’s defense got a quick stop to start the third, then capitalized on good field position with John Harvey’s 15-yard touchdown run.
Kretchman’s big run extended the lead before Beal set the running clock in motion. Daniel Ludwick tipped a DiPaola pass, which Beal caught and ran back for an 18-yard touchdown.
“I saw it pop up, and I just took it to the house,” Beal said. “I’ve dreamed of that moment. Just open field in front of me, I knew I had it.”
Meyersdale will travel to Shade on Friday. Blacklick Valley will head to North Star in search of its first victory.
“We’re not going to quit,” Price said. “We’re going to show up on Monday. We’re going to get better.”
