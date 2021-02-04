NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – St. Francis redshirt freshman Josh Cohen scored a career-high 13 points and four Red Flash were in double figures, but Merrimack made 10 first-half 3-pointers and led the rest of the way in a 68-62 victory on Thursday afternoon.
Senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 13 points for St. Francis, while junior Myles Thompson contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, and redshirt sophomore Bryce Laskey and freshman Maxwell Land chipped in with 10 points each.
Senior Mark Flagg recorded two blocks and became the sixth player in program history with 100 in his St. Francis career.
St. Francis slips to 5-11, 4-8 in the Northeast Conference. Merrimack is now 5-4, 5-4.
“We didn’t do a good job in the first half of adjusting to them making shots,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “They made 10 threes in the first half and that was a huge part of the outcome of this game … We’ve got to be more intense defensively and do something different. We can’t allow them to get that hot tomorrow, and then offensively, we have to play with more of a sense of urgency and execute.”
Merrimack jumped in front 29-17 by hitting nine 3-pointers in the first 13 minutes of the game.
The Red Flash cut a 13-point deficit to six in the final 90 seconds, but could not bring the deficit back within one possession.
Merrimack’s Ziggy Reid led all scorers with 16 points, hitting four treys. Devin Jensen (13) and Mikey Watkins (11) also finished in double figures. Merrimack made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc, including 10-for-17 in the first half.
