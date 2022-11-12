WEXFORD, Pa. – Mercyhurst Prep recorded each of its goals in the first half as the Lakers defeated Bedford 5-0 in Saturday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at North Allegheny High School.
Mercyhurst Prep sophomore forward Eric Gamboa was upside down at the moment of impact on his team's second goal. Gamboa scored on soccer's rarest attempt, a bicycle kick. He did a reverse somersault roughly two feet off the ground and booted the ball into Beford's net from roughly 10 feet out.
Gamboa said it was the first time he attempted a bicycle kick in a competitive match.
"I had the opportunity, (so) I tried it," Gamboa said. "It was a beautiful goal."
Mercyhurst, at 18-3-1, moved on to Tuesday's PIAA semifinal against Lancaster Catholic, District 3's second seed. The Crusaders defeated Harbor Creek 4-0 at Somerset.
Bedford, the District 5 champion, was eliminated at 20-2-1.
The Lakers never trailed the Bisons after senior forward Kenny Zacks scored less than 10 minutes after the match's opening whistle.
Adam Dahl and Shawn Ganger each scored after Gamboa's acrobatic second goal.
Mercyhurst goalkeeper Landon Spero made the team's five-goal advantage hold up over the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.