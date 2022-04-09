ERIE, Pa. – Lennox Pugh hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the opener, and Wil Fetrow allowed just one run and struck out nine in the second game, but Mercyhurst was able to take a pair of PSAC West games from Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday afternoon.
The Lakers prevailed 7-2 in the first game and completed the sweep with a 1-0 victory in the second contest.
In the first game, Josh Surowiec's three-run homer to center highlighted a six-run Mercyhurst third inning, before John Susnik's base hit scored Luke Jackson in the bottom of the fourth to give the Lakers a 7-0 lead.
The Mountain Cats cut it to 7-2 in the top of the sixth on Pugh's two-run home run to left, but Pitt-Johnstown couldn't get any closer.
Pugh went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBIs for the Mountain Cats.
Ben Briggs suffered the loss for Pitt-Johnstown and dropped to 1-3 after surrendering seven runs on nine hits in five innings. Briggs also struck out five and walked three. Seth Shuey gave up one hit, struck out one and walked one in a scoreless sixth inning.
Surowiec was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs, while Susnik drove in a pair and Jackson collected two hits for the Lakers.
Mercyhurst's Daniel Thomas tossed a complete game to improve to 3-2. Thomas allowed two runs on two hits, both to Pugh, while finning six and walking one.
In second game, Chris Juchno's solo homer to center in the second off of Pitt-Johnstown starter Fetrow put the Lakers on top with what turned out to be the game's lone run.
That's all Fetrow would allow. Fetrow struck out nine, walked just one and scattered four hits in six strong innings, but suffered the tough loss and slipped to 2-3.
The Mountain Cats could not get the big hit with runners on base against Mercyhrust starter Aiden Kelly and reliever Jacob Bazala. Kelly tossed the first five scoreless innings and gave up three hits, and Bazala picked up his second save of the year in a pair of scoreless innings.
Garrett Prosper doubled, and Justin Turcovski, Asher Corl, Josh Reynolds and Pugh all had hits for Pitt-Johnstown, now 14-15-1 overall and 3-9 in the PSAC West.
With the sweep, the Lakers are now 18-7 overall and 7-5 in conference play.
Pitt-Johnstown will host a nine-inning game against Shippensburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
