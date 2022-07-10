JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Rick Meehleib returned to Victory Lane at Jennerstown Speedway for the first time since the mid-1990s on Saturday night.
The Stoystown driver finished in second place on several occasions in 2021, but was never able to prevail in street stocks until Saturday.
Meehlieb held the lead with four laps to go, but defending champion Casey Fleegle was passing through the field. Dale Kimberly, in second place, got into the back of Fleegle crashing the two cars.
On the restart, Meehleib had to hold off points leader Greg Burbidge for the victory. Meehleib joins Burbidge and Fleegle as the only drivers to win in street stocks so far this season.
Barry Awtey continued his strong season with another win in late models. Awtey, already the track’s winningest driver, has now won half of the late model features this season with victories.
After his win last Sunday, Awtey had to start in the back of the pack. Awtey picked his way through traffic. Mike Sweeney enjoyed a lead for the first 10 laps, but Bryan Shipp caught him. Awtey soared through the field and grabbed the lead with 13 laps to go and drove off for his second consecutive win.
An exciting finish in chargers entertained the crowd. Nick Niemiec had led most of the feature, but Scott Mitchell closed the gap late. Niemiec had thrown a few blocks to hold off Mitchell, but Mitchell had a strong run out of Turn 4. The two touched and Mitchell was able to finally make the pass with two laps to go. The win is Mitchell’s second of the year.
After crashing a few weeks ago, Skylar Berkey brought a brand new four-cylinder car to the track on Saturday. After spending all week preparing the new car, Berkey was involved in a wreck in the heat race.
Despite the damage, Berkey drove his new car to the front of the pack. Points leader Johnathan Haburcsak wrecked on Lap 3. The restart put Berkey on the front row and he drove off for his second fast 4s win of the year. Caleb Vasos, Berkey’s teammate, finished second.
Teammates also finished one-two in the modifieds.
R.J. Dallape started on the pole. Dallape led the first few laps, but it didn’t take long for Doug Glessner to track him down. Glessner, who drives a car owned by the Dallape family, made the pass around his teammate for the lead and earned the victory. It was Glessner’s third victory this season.
In the pro stocks, points leader Jeff Giles started on the pole and led every lap of the feature event on his way to his second triumph of the year.
The night was capped off with fireworks and a concert from local band Stampede. The events were in celebration of Jennerstown winning the "Advance My Track Challenge" hosted by Advance Auto Parts. NASCAR and Advanced Auto Parts were on hand to present the winning $50,000 check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.