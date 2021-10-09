LORETTO – After leaving Villanova following the 2018 college football season, Josh McGrigg wasn’t sure he’d play organized football again.
Then, one day at work he got a phone call from St. Francis University offensive coordinator Marco Pecora.
“He said, ‘Man, would you like to come to St. Francis?’ I was like, ‘Yeah. For sure,’” McGrigg said. “Ever since that day we stayed in touch. I was like, ‘I’m going to play for the Red Flash.’ They made it really easy for my to transition from graduation to the pandemic to coming here.”
The native of Meade, Maryland returned to play this fall as a grad student. On Saturday, he put his name in the St. Francis record book as a return man, running back the second-half kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and a punt 59 yards for a score as the Red Flash, about to embark on the most challenging part of their Northeast Conference schedule, dismantled visiting Long Island 55-10 on homecoming at an overcast and drizzly DeGol Field.
Both of McGrigg’s returns were the fourth-longest in Red Flash history.
“I had a couple games like that when I was in high school but it’s been so long since I was in high school,” said McGrigg, who also had a 49-yard touchdown reception. “Once you go so long without playing football, having a game like this is a grateful thing. It kind of reassures you that if you put in that work day after day after day, it’s going to come.”
Behind McGrigg’s big day, as well as 202 yards and three touchdowns passing from Justin Sliwoski, and two touchdowns by Marques DeShields, the Red Flash put up their most points against a Division I opponent since they scored 58 versus East Tennessee State on Oct. 3, 2015.
It was St. Francis’ second win in a row after the Red Flash opened the season 1-3. St. Francis plays Bryant and Duquesne on the road in its next two games; those teams were tied with the Flash for the NEC lead entering the day before the Dukes beat the Bulldogs at home, 39-34.
“We learned not to panic after our Norfolk State (loss),” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. “To have all phases show up today was huge.”
Long Island fell to 0-4. The Sharks’ previous three losses were to FBS schools. Long Island missed its previous two games while quarantining from COVID.
After coming on in relief two weeks ago against Norfolk State, Sliwoski has started both the Red Flash’s subsequent wins. Finding the middle of the field available all game against Long Island, he completed 15-of-22 passes, hitting McGrigg, DeShields and Kahtero Summers for TDs.
“Coach Pecora puts a great game plan together for us every week. I felt prepared. I was confident with everything,” Sliwoski said.
Alex Schmoke’s second field goal as time expired in the first half staked St. Francis to a 27-3 lead. The kick came after Sharks quarterback Camden Orth was hit trying to throw while eluding the rush. The ball fluttered high and came down in the arms of St. Francis’ Tremayn Stott for the Red Flash’s second takeaway of the half.
Sliwoski, who was 11-for-15 for 160 yards over the first two quarters, quickly got St. Francis into field-goal range.
One play after almost being intercepted by Sharks linebacker Caleb Caslow, Sliwoski discovered McGrigg crossing the middle. McGrigg juggled it but found the ball and a caravan of blockers that took him 49 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:39 left in the first quarter.
The Red Flash increased their lead to 17-3 with 7:21 left in the first half when DeShields plowed over from less than a yard out after Donnell Brown’s strip sack of Orth gave St. Francis the ball at the Long Island 42.
St. Francis limited the Sharks to 207 yards. Brown had 2.5 sacks.
“A hundred percent, I give us A-plus-plus,” Brown said. “We gave up a touchdown in the fourth quarter when we wanted a shutout, but, all-around, we all played solid.”
Five minutes later, DeShields slipped through a seam in the Long Island defense on third-and-5 for 26 yards inside the 1, where Sliwoski hit Summers to hike the Red Flash lead to 24-3.
Little-used Tobee Stokes capped the St. Francis scoring, tight-roping the home sideline on a 74-yard touchdown run with 6:46 left in the fourth.
