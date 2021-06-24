ALTOONA – Johnstown native Trey McGough turned in a career-long start of six innings allowing two runs on six hits, no walks and two strikeouts as the Altoona Curve topped the Harrisburg Senators 4-2 on Thursday at PNG Field.
McGough retired 11 of 12 batters to finish his outing after an RBI single by Corban Joseph in the third inning. The left-hander threw 82 pitches, 62 for strikes.
Cal Mitchell hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead Altoona.
The Curve managed two runs off top Nationals pitching prospect Cade Cavalli over the first six innings of the game.
Rodolfo Castro doubled in the third inning and advanced to third on an error by RF Carlos Tocci as the ball checked up into the right-field corner.
Mason Martin followed with an RBI double to right-center to make it a 2-1 game. Altoona added another in the fifth inning when Brendt Citta singled home Daniel Amaral to draw the game even at 2.
Cavalli struck out 11 across 5 2/3 innings.
